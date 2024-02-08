Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 16th, 2024 at 15:47 IST

VIRAL VIDEO: Leopard Enters Infosys Office, Forces Neighbouring TCS to Shut | WATCH

Leopard is spotted inside tech giant Infosys near Super Corridor in Scheme No. 151 and 169B of Indore.

Digital Desk
New Delhi: After residential societies and villages, a leopard is now spotted inside tech giant Infosys near Super Corridor in Scheme No. 151 and 169B of Indore, triggering panic among employees and residents of the region. As soon as the information about the leopard spread, the Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) office opposite the Infosys office shut its doors for safety purposes on Tuesday. A local rescue team called SCRAWL (Society for Conservation Rescue and Aid for Wildlife) is present on the site.

In a separate incident, another leopard was spotted in Tajpur village, 15 km away from Ujjain. Some villagers have also captured a video of the incident. Later, the Sarpanch of Tajpur village called the Forest Department team, which launched a search for the animal but failed to trace it. The Sarpanch also asked the farmers to immediately inform the village panchayat if they spot the leopard.  

Earlier last month, a video of a royal Bengal tiger taking a rest like a boss in Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit district had also gone viral on social media. In the clip, the majestic tiger was seen prowling on the wall of Gurudwara amid a huge crowd that gathered to catch a glimpse of the majestic animal.  The tiger sighting triggered panic among residents of the village, and while Forest department has created a security cordon using a net. Watch the viral video. 

A video of forest officers struggling to catch the tiger by its tail had also emerged. However, after being sedated, the tiger was caged successfully. 

Published January 16th, 2024 at 15:33 IST

