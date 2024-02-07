Advertisement

In a heartwarming and creative endeavor, Chhotan Ghosh, a resident of Durgapur, has taken the internet by storm with his unique tribute to the Ram Mandir. Ghosh has meticulously crafted a stunning 4 by 4 feet replica of the sacred temple using an unexpected medium, 20 kilograms of Parle-G biscuits.

Chhotan Ghosh's incredible craftsmanship has garnered widespread attention as he utilized 20 kgs of Parle-G biscuits to construct a detailed replica of the Ram Mandir.

The innovative use of the popular biscuit brand adds a touch of uniqueness to the traditional art form, showcasing the fusion of tradition and modernity.

The video capturing Chhotan Ghosh's artistic feat was shared by @RetardedHurt on the social media platform X on January 17, 2024. The video has quickly become a viral sensation, has got over 51K views and counting.

Netizens are captivated by Ghosh's skillful craftsmanship and the unconventional use of Parle-G biscuits in creating this awe-inspiring replica.

Ram Mandir made from Parle G biscuits.

India is truly gifted by so many such skilled artists.Such amazing talent. JAI SHREE RAM♥️🚩 pic.twitter.com/ZOaaLaVd6y — Adv.Dr.DG Chaiwala(C.A) (@RetardedHurt) January 17, 2024

One comment says “gazab talent hai bhai (Amazing talent)”, another user says “India mein agar log Mann bana Len to kuch bhi kar sakte hain (Indians can do anything, once they makeup their mind).”

The consecration ceremony of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, a series of sacred rituals started from January 16, Tuesday, continuing until January 22, Monday.