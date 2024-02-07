English
Updated January 18th, 2024 at 20:57 IST

Viral Video: Man Builds Miniature Ayodhya's Ram Mandir Using 20 kg Parle-G Biscuit | WATCH

An artist has meticulously crafted a stunning 4 by 4 feet replica of the sacred temple using an unexpected medium, 20 kilograms of Parle-G biscuits,

Rishi Shukla
Man Builds Mini Ayodhya's Ram Mandir Using 20 kg Parle-G Biscuits
Man Builds Mini Ayodhya's Ram Mandir Using 20 kg Parle-G Biscuits | Image:X/@RetardedHurt
In a heartwarming and creative endeavor, Chhotan Ghosh, a resident of Durgapur, has taken the internet by storm with his unique tribute to the Ram Mandir. Ghosh has meticulously crafted a stunning 4 by 4 feet replica of the sacred temple using an unexpected medium, 20 kilograms of Parle-G biscuits. 

Chhotan Ghosh's incredible craftsmanship has garnered widespread attention as he utilized 20 kgs of Parle-G biscuits to construct a detailed replica of the Ram Mandir 

The innovative use of the popular biscuit brand adds a touch of uniqueness to the traditional art form, showcasing the fusion of tradition and modernity. 

The video capturing Chhotan Ghosh's artistic feat was shared by @RetardedHurt on the social media platform X on January 17, 2024. The video has quickly become a viral sensation, has got over 51K views and counting.  

Netizens are captivated by Ghosh's skillful craftsmanship and the unconventional use of Parle-G biscuits in creating this awe-inspiring replica. 

One comment says “gazab talent hai bhai (Amazing talent)”, another user says “India mein agar log Mann bana Len to kuch bhi kar sakte hain (Indians can do anything, once they makeup their mind).

The consecration ceremony of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, a series of sacred rituals started from January 16, Tuesday, continuing until January 22, Monday. 

Published January 18th, 2024 at 20:57 IST

