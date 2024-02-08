English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 12th, 2024 at 23:36 IST

Viral Video: Mukesh Ambani's amusing gesture a 'Kaka' call turns heads | WATCH

A bold individual from the crowd casually called out Ambani, addressing him as 'Kaka', watch more

Rishi Shukla
Mukesh Ambani at Gujarat Global Summit
Mukesh Ambani at Gujarat Global Summit | Image:X/@bijjuu11
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Mukesh Ambani, the renowned Indian billionaire, had a lighthearted encounter during the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit. A bold individual from the crowd casually called out Ambani, addressing him as 'Mukesh Kaka' the billionaire's reaction to this unexpected call was priceless.

During his presence at the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, Mukesh Ambani found himself at the center of an unexpected moment. While walking through the venue, a member from the crowd decided to break the formalities and playfully addressed him as 'Mukesh Kaka.'

Advertisement

Caught off guard by the unconventional greeting, Mukesh Ambani promptly turned around to acknowledge the person who had referred to him as 'Kaka.' Instead of any stern response, Ambani surprised everyone by flashing a warm and genuine smile in response.

The amusing incident was captured on camera by a spectator and shared on social media platform X. The user @bijjuu11 posted the video on January 11, showcasing Ambani's candid reaction to being called 'Mukesh Kaka.' The post quickly gained traction, accumulating over 369.2K views and more than 14K likes. 

Advertisement

Published January 12th, 2024 at 23:36 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

5 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

5 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

8 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

9 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

9 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

11 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

11 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

11 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

15 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainment4 hours ago

  2. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainment4 hours ago

  3. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainment4 hours ago

  4. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    World5 hours ago

  5. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainment5 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement