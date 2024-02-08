Advertisement

Mukesh Ambani, the renowned Indian billionaire, had a lighthearted encounter during the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit. A bold individual from the crowd casually called out Ambani, addressing him as 'Mukesh Kaka' the billionaire's reaction to this unexpected call was priceless.

During his presence at the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, Mukesh Ambani found himself at the center of an unexpected moment. While walking through the venue, a member from the crowd decided to break the formalities and playfully addressed him as 'Mukesh Kaka.'

Advertisement

Caught off guard by the unconventional greeting, Mukesh Ambani promptly turned around to acknowledge the person who had referred to him as 'Kaka.' Instead of any stern response, Ambani surprised everyone by flashing a warm and genuine smile in response.

Some one called “Mukesh Kaka” and typically Gujarati always smile 😁😁



pic.twitter.com/Rtp5e9XM9q — विजय (@bijjuu11) January 11, 2024

The amusing incident was captured on camera by a spectator and shared on social media platform X. The user @bijjuu11 posted the video on January 11, showcasing Ambani's candid reaction to being called 'Mukesh Kaka.' The post quickly gained traction, accumulating over 369.2K views and more than 14K likes.