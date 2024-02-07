Updated January 30th, 2024 at 12:46 IST
Viral Video: Mumbai Skyline's Scenic Beauty Captured From The Atal Setu Bridge
Viral video showcases Mumbai's stunning skyline dance at sunset, blending lights, architecture, and nature in a captivating symphony of beauty.
- India
- 1 min read
Advertisement
Indian infrastructure is reaching its new heights and every new day we see a scenic beauty from the top floor of a skyscraper or a luxurious hotel on the sea side. But this time a new video has gone viral on the internet which you have seen while scrolling the reels section of Instagram.
A little while ago people shared a reel in which there is a sea of high-rise buildings perfectly synced with Alan Walker's "Baby, I'm all about headlights... Blinded by, blinded by the headlights."
Advertisement
However, the true showstopper emerged when someone decided to shift the perspective to Mumbai, capturing the 'unreal' from the recently inaugurated Atal Setu bridge, leaving the internet utterly spellbound.
What stirred up the excitement? It was because what transpired before their eyes was truly spectacular – towering structures gracefully caressing the pink skies, creating a symphony of human ingenuity seamlessly merging with nature's canvas during the ideal sunset. Simply put, it left everyone speechless.
The sparkling lights, expansive roads, and distant buildings left people wondering if this could truly be India. The responses on 'Instagram' were a mix of astonishment and amusement.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Published January 30th, 2024 at 12:46 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.