Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 30th, 2024 at 12:46 IST

Viral Video: Mumbai Skyline's Scenic Beauty Captured From The Atal Setu Bridge

Viral video showcases Mumbai's stunning skyline dance at sunset, blending lights, architecture, and nature in a captivating symphony of beauty.

Garvit Parashar
Mumbai Skyline's Scenic Beauty Captured From Atal Setu Bridge
Mumbai Skyline's Scenic Beauty Captured From Atal Setu Bridge | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Indian infrastructure is reaching its new heights and every new day we see a scenic beauty from the top floor of a skyscraper or a luxurious hotel on the sea side. But this time a new video has gone viral on the internet which you have seen while scrolling the reels section of Instagram.

A little while ago people shared a reel in which there is a sea of high-rise buildings perfectly synced with Alan Walker's "Baby, I'm all about headlights... Blinded by, blinded by the headlights."

Advertisement

However, the true showstopper emerged when someone decided to shift the perspective to Mumbai, capturing the 'unreal' from the recently inaugurated Atal Setu bridge, leaving the internet utterly spellbound.


What stirred up the excitement? It was because what transpired before their eyes was truly spectacular – towering structures gracefully caressing the pink skies, creating a symphony of human ingenuity seamlessly merging with nature's canvas during the ideal sunset. Simply put, it left everyone speechless.

The sparkling lights, expansive roads, and distant buildings left people wondering if this could truly be India. The responses on 'Instagram' were a mix of astonishment and amusement.

Advertisement

 

Advertisement

Published January 30th, 2024 at 12:46 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Viral
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

13 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

13 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

14 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

14 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

14 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

16 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

19 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

19 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

19 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

19 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

19 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. What Uttarakhand UCC Bill Proposes on Live-In Relationships | Explained

    India News8 minutes ago

  2. Vanga Reveals Shahid Kapoor Didn’t Text Him Post Animal Success

    Entertainment8 minutes ago

  3. LIVE: TN BJP Chief Annamalai Likely to Meet Amit Shah Today

    India News9 minutes ago

  4. Vissel Kobe vs Inter Miami Live Streaming: Will Lionel Messi play?

    Sports 13 minutes ago

  5. Britannia Industries' near-term revenue, profit growth outlook modest

    Business News13 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement