Viral Video: Mumbai Skyline's Scenic Beauty Captured From The Atal Setu Bridge

Advertisement

Indian infrastructure is reaching its new heights and every new day we see a scenic beauty from the top floor of a skyscraper or a luxurious hotel on the sea side. But this time a new video has gone viral on the internet which you have seen while scrolling the reels section of Instagram.

A little while ago people shared a reel in which there is a sea of high-rise buildings perfectly synced with Alan Walker's "Baby, I'm all about headlights... Blinded by, blinded by the headlights."

Advertisement

However, the true showstopper emerged when someone decided to shift the perspective to Mumbai, capturing the 'unreal' from the recently inaugurated Atal Setu bridge, leaving the internet utterly spellbound.



What stirred up the excitement? It was because what transpired before their eyes was truly spectacular – towering structures gracefully caressing the pink skies, creating a symphony of human ingenuity seamlessly merging with nature's canvas during the ideal sunset. Simply put, it left everyone speechless.

The sparkling lights, expansive roads, and distant buildings left people wondering if this could truly be India. The responses on 'Instagram' were a mix of astonishment and amusement.

Advertisement