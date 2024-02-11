Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

TRENDING /
Updated February 11th, 2024 at 18:48 IST

Viral Video Of A Mouthwatering Dosa On Internet, Invites Those With Huge Appetite | WATCH

Viral video features a huge dosa capturing the attention of food enthusiasts far and wide, watch entire video

Rishi Shukla
Viral video of huge dosa
Viral video of huge dosa | Image:X/@hvgoenka
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
A viral video, captioned "Today having just one dosa for lunch…..all welcome to join in!" shared by @hvgoenka, is going viral on the internet. The video features a huge dosa capturing the attention of food enthusiasts far and wide.

This dosa is not just any dosa, it's a feast for the eyes and undoubtedly a treat for the taste buds. The crispy edges, the aromatic blend of spices, and the tantalizing sight of the dosa being prepared are enough to make anyone's mouth water. 

No wonder why this video has sparked such widespread fascination, also the video has crossed over 55K views so far and counting.

Watch Video:

This isn't just about watching, it's an invitation to indulge. Whether you're a seasoned dosa lover or simply someone with a huge appetite for food, this viral video extends an open invitation to join in the feast. 

Views from all corners of the internet are joining in the comment section expressing their love for dosa and sharing their own experiences.

Originating from South India, dosa is a beloved staple in Indian cuisine. Made from fermented rice and lentil batter, dosa is renowned for its thin, crispy texture and versatility.

Published February 11th, 2024 at 18:48 IST

