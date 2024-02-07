Advertisement

Delhi: Industrialist Anand Mahindra praised entrepreneur Tapsi Upadhyay, also referred to as "BTech Paani Puri Wali," for her use of her new Mahindra Thar to tow her paani puri cart. Her efforts were praised by Mahindra, who also emphasized how off-road vehicles have a special capacity to "help people explore the impossible." In his statement, Anand Mahindra showed his respect for Tapsi's expedition and emphasized that off-road cars like the Mahindra Thar are made to let people live their ambitions and scale new heights.

In a video that Mahindra released on X, formerly Twitter, Tapsi Upadhyay, a 22-year-old entrepreneur from Delhi, described her transition from using a scooter to a bike and now the Mahindra Thar. In addition to upgrading her mode of transportation and growing her paani puri company to over 40 stalls across India, the video demonstrated her tenacity and diligence. The video was positively welcomed by viewers, who commended Tapsi for her dedication and accomplishments.

What are off-road vehicles meant to do?



Help people go places they haven’t been able to before..



Help people explore the impossible..



And in particular we want OUR cars to help people Rise & live their dreams..



Now you know why I love this video…. pic.twitter.com/s96PU543jT — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) January 23, 2024

Some of Anand Mahindra's amazing posts should be familiar to you if you follow X (formerly Twitter) on the internet. Entrepreneur and well-known businessman Anand Mahindra is the chairman of the Mahindra Group. During his leadership, the business kept expanding and adjusting to the shifting conditions of the market, prioritizing customer satisfaction and social responsibility.