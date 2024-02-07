English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 24th, 2024 at 16:50 IST

Viral Video Of B-Tech Paani Puri Wali Using Her New Mahindra Thar To Tow Her Thela | WATCH

Viral: Tapsi Upadhyay, a 22-year-old entrepreneur from Delhi, described her transition from using a scooter to a bike and now the Mahindra Thar.

Pritam Saha
Viral Paani Puri Wali
Viral Paani Puri Wali | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Delhi: Industrialist Anand Mahindra praised entrepreneur Tapsi Upadhyay, also referred to as "BTech Paani Puri Wali," for her use of her new Mahindra Thar to tow her paani puri cart. Her efforts were praised by Mahindra, who also emphasized how off-road vehicles have a special capacity to "help people explore the impossible." In his statement, Anand Mahindra showed his respect for Tapsi's expedition and emphasized that off-road cars like the Mahindra Thar are made to let people live their ambitions and scale new heights. 

In a video that Mahindra released on X, formerly Twitter, Tapsi Upadhyay, a 22-year-old entrepreneur from Delhi, described her transition from using a scooter to a bike and now the Mahindra Thar. In addition to upgrading her mode of transportation and growing her paani puri company to over 40 stalls across India, the video demonstrated her tenacity and diligence. The video was positively welcomed by viewers, who commended Tapsi for her dedication and accomplishments. 

Advertisement

Some of Anand Mahindra's amazing posts should be familiar to you if you follow X (formerly Twitter) on the internet. Entrepreneur and well-known businessman Anand Mahindra is the chairman of the Mahindra Group. During his leadership, the business kept expanding and adjusting to the shifting conditions of the market, prioritizing customer satisfaction and social responsibility.

Advertisement

Published January 24th, 2024 at 16:50 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Viral
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

3 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

18 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

19 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

19 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

19 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

19 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. DocuSign lays off 400 employees in sales, marketing

    Business News5 minutes ago

  2. Breaking: Arvind Kejriwal Summoned by Delhi Court on February 17

    India News6 minutes ago

  3. Classic Beard Styles To Help You Look Groomed And Stylish

    Lifestyle7 minutes ago

  4. India underwent era when Maruti's stock value caused curiosity: Modi

    Business News8 minutes ago

  5. Suspicious Object Found in State Transport Bus in Nagpur

    India News9 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement