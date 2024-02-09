Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 8th, 2024 at 12:36 IST

Viral Video Of Locals Playing Cricket In Snow Covered Field In Gurez Valley, Jammu & Kashmir | WATCH

Local enthusiasts play cricket on snow in Gurez Valley, Jammu & Kashmir, showcasing resilience and passion in a viral video.

Garvit Parashar
Locals Playing Cricket In Snow Covered Field In Gurez Valley
Locals Playing Cricket In Snow Covered Field In Gurez Valley | Image:ANI
Cricket in India is much more than a sport and fans are crazy for this. All they need is a bat and ball with enough space to play. But a new video has gone viral on the internet from Gurez Valley, Bandipora, Jammu & Kashmir, where the locals are playing cricket on snow. 

The video showcases some men playing cricket on a field which is totally covered with snow, and top of that they have put a red carpet to make it an even place to play. Moreover, the play was no for fun only, they had commentators, umpires and every basic thing. 

This video has got more than 23,000 views on X and has been shared by multiple users. 

Watch the video here:

The whole scenery of this ground was looking so aesthetic, because of the mountain in the background and the ground covered with white layer of snow. The players were struggling to run in the snow but their enthusiasm and willingness to play beats everything that comes in the way. 

Published February 8th, 2024 at 12:36 IST

