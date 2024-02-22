Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 22nd, 2024 at 16:47 IST

Viral Video Of Parent Reclaiming Refund From Byju By Taking Office TV, Sparks Debate Online | WATCH

Byju's faces financial losses and viral video shows family reclaiming refund by taking office TV, sparking social media debate.

Garvit Parashar
Parent Reclaiming Refund From Byju By Taking Office TV
Parent Reclaiming Refund From Byju By Taking Office TV | Image:Instagram: lafdavlog
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
This new year is not going well for Byju's, and they are going through a lot of financial losses. But in a recent viral video, things are getting worse for the educational institute as a family brought back the conventional method to get the repayment of their money. The family asked for a refund for an unused table and learning program. Instead of waiting, they took out the big LED TV installed in the reception area. 

According to the video, the family asked for a refund within the given timeline, but they faced a number of difficulties. After weeks of failed trials and efforts, the frustarated parents visited the office and took out the TV installed on a wall and said, “Take it when you pay the refund.”.

This incident has sparked debate on social media about customer service in the edtech industry and the difficulties they face during refunds. The comments in the video were also hilarious. 

One user wrote, “Another student parent is going to come for that SOFA set.” The second one said, “I support the decision of the affected family. As I know how much pain I have to suffer to get a refund from Byjus,” “Father and son will play PlayStation after closing the subscription,” another said. A fourth user said, “The level of confidence of this family.”

 

Published February 22nd, 2024 at 16:47 IST

