This new year is not going well for Byju's, and they are going through a lot of financial losses. But in a recent viral video, things are getting worse for the educational institute as a family brought back the conventional method to get the repayment of their money. The family asked for a refund for an unused table and learning program. Instead of waiting, they took out the big LED TV installed in the reception area.

According to the video, the family asked for a refund within the given timeline, but they faced a number of difficulties. After weeks of failed trials and efforts, the frustarated parents visited the office and took out the TV installed on a wall and said, “Take it when you pay the refund.”.

This incident has sparked debate on social media about customer service in the edtech industry and the difficulties they face during refunds. The comments in the video were also hilarious.

One user wrote, “Another student parent is going to come for that SOFA set.” The second one said, “I support the decision of the affected family. As I know how much pain I have to suffer to get a refund from Byjus,” “Father and son will play PlayStation after closing the subscription,” another said. A fourth user said, “The level of confidence of this family.”