Jalandhar: A spine-chilling video has been doing rounds on social media where an on-duty police officer can be seen hit badly by a speeding car near a checkpoint. The incident took place at a check post, located on the Sutlej river in the Shahkot area. Reports said that the car was coming from Moga Road.

In the 27-second hair-raising CCTV footage, the policeman who was on duty at the hi-tech checkpost can be seen flinging in the air as the speeding car rushed in towards him. The police officer is undergoing treatment at a hospital. His condition is said to be critical.

The driver fled the spot immediately after hitting the cop. A search has been initiated to nab the accused driver.

Punjab DSP Killed

The incident comes days after the body of Punjab Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Dalbir Singh Deol (54) was found with multiple injury marks near a canal at Basti Bawa Khel in Jalandhar. Deol was conferred with a gold medal in weightlifting and was later felicitated with the Arjuna Award in 2000. He was posted at Punjab Armed Police (PAP) headquarters in Jalandhar.

