Updated January 11th, 2024 at 14:38 IST

Serving Happiness To Cow And Stray Dogs In Chilly Cold | Small Act Of Kindness Will Lift Your Spirit

A group of people could be seen in the footage sitting around a desi campfire. They were observed providing warmth to stray dogs and cow during the cold weather

Pritam Saha
Cows Standing Near Campfire
Cows Standing Near Campfire | Image:X
Viral: Street animals have particularly difficult winters. Their problems are made worse by society's disregard and the never-ending hunger that follows them. During these bitterly cold days, a small deed of kindness can make a big difference in their life. A group of people with a quest to make a difference are shown in a video posted on X, the previous Twitter.

A group of people could be seen in the footage sitting around a desi campfire. They were observed providing warmth to two stray dogs and a cow during the cold weather. The image illustrates the gesture of animal friendliness. The video's caption reads, "A small act of kindness can bring significant change to their lives. Please, be compassionate. We're on a mission to make a difference. Join us, and let's do more for these resilient beings!

It is our social duty to care for the animals in our community, particularly during the winter when the weather is extremely severe. All of the creatures we often encounter, such as cows, dogs, squirrels, cats, birds, and so on, are considered community animals. In many towns and cities, particularly in North India, the wintertime temperature can drop as low as 0°C, making these animals—who are already prone to pre-existing health issues—more susceptible to illnesses and impairments. Some animals cannot withstand the bitter cold since their bodies are not covered in fur.

Published January 11th, 2024 at 14:38 IST

