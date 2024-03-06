×

Updated March 6th, 2024 at 15:41 IST

Viral Video Shows Minor Boy Playing Video Game As Leopard Enters His House in Malegaon | Watch

A viral video of a 12-year-old boy playing video game on mobile as a leopard walked inside his house Maharashtra's Malegaon.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Leopard enters house
CCTV captures leopard entering a house while a minor boy was playing video game on mobile in Maharashtra's Malegaon | Image:Social media
Malegaon: A viral video of a 12-year-old child narrowly escaping a major untoward incident after a leopard walked inside his house, while he was playing games on mobile phone. The incident is claimed to have taken place in Maharashtra’s Malegaon, which was captured in a security camera installed inside the house.

In the 24-second video, which surfaced on social media, it can be clearly seen that a leopard very calmly entered the house, while the boy was playing games on mobile phone.

Leopard was later tranquilized and caged by forest department

The boy, after witnessing the leopard entering his house, didn’t panic and waited till it entered another room in his house. After the leopard went to another room, the child very quietly walked out of the house and locked the door.

The entire incident was captured in a CCTV camera, which went viral on social media.

After escaping from the house, the minor raised an alarm and called the neighbours to the spot. Later an information was passed to the forest department.

On the information, the local police and a team of the forest department arrived at the spot and tranquilized the leopard and caged it.

Talking to reporters, the boy said he was sitting near the door of the banquet hall when the leopard entered.


 

Published March 6th, 2024 at 15:15 IST

