Viral Video Sparks Outrage: Son Arrested in Jaipur's Sanganer For Brutally Beating Elderly Father

The Jaipur Police arrested a man in the Sanganer area after a video of him mercilessly beating his elderly father went viral on social media, sparking widespread outrage.

The footage, which circulated widely online, shows the accused assaulting the senior citizen over a domestic dispute. The graphic nature of the video prompted immediate public calls for accountability, forcing local authorities to step in.

Taking cognizance of the circulating footage, the Sanganer police identified the location and the individuals involved. A team was dispatched to track down the accused, leading to his swift arrest.

Initial investigations reveal that the violent confrontation stemmed from a family dispute. Law enforcement officials confirmed that a formal case has been registered against the son under relevant sections of the law handling assault and the mistreatment of senior citizens. The elderly victim is currently receiving necessary medical attention and support from family members.

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