Updated January 15th, 2024 at 19:41 IST

Viral Video Stuns the Internet as Boy Lights 'Gas Stove' Using Finger | WATCH

The key to the spectacle lies in the sudden release of the built-up static electricity, watch the entire video

Rishi Shukla
Viral Video Stuns the Internet as Boy Ignites Gas Stove Using Finger
Viral Video Stuns the Internet as Boy Ignites Gas Stove Using Finger | Image:X/Madan_Chikna
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
In this latest viral sensation, a young boy has managed to ignite a gas stove using only his finger. Before jumping to conclusions, the video claims that it's all rooted in science, specifically, the manipulation of static electricity. 

For those unfamiliar with the concept, static electricity results from an imbalance between negative and positive charges. What unfolds in the video is nothing short of surprise.

The video commences with a boy seated on a chair comfortably, his finger pointed at a dormant gas stove burner. A second individual enters the frame, holding a blanket, which is briskly rubbed on the boy's head before being pulled away with sudden swiftness. The result? The gas stove erupts into flames, leaving viewers and the Internet community at large in a state of disbelief.

This shocking video didn't go unnoticed on social media, gathering a significant amount of attention. As of now, the video boasts an impressive 731.4k views, 10k likes, and hundreds of comments. The online community is both fascinated and bewildered by this seemingly magical act, sparking a range of reactions and discussions.

The curiosity of viewers is evident in comments like, "Bhai ye kaise kiya (How did you do it, brother?)" and "Mai kya karu phir job chhod du (What should I do, shall I leave the the job)."

The key to the spectacle lies in the sudden release of the built-up static electricity. As the blanket is swiftly pulled away from the boy, the separation of the two surfaces causes a discharge of static electricity. This discharge results in a spark, which, in turn, ignites the gas stove burner. 

 

 

Published January 15th, 2024 at 19:41 IST

