Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 10th, 2024 at 21:26 IST

Viral Video: This ‘Chammak Challo’ dance captivates hearts of millions | WATCH

The video has become a sensation, prompting countless shares, likes, and comments, creating a viral dance craze that refuses to fade away, know more

Rishi Shukla
Himani Thapliyal takes internet by storm with ‘Chammak Challo’ dance
Himani Thapliyal takes internet by storm with ‘Chammak Challo’ dance | Image:Instagram/@hemu_thapliyal
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

A video managed to capture the collective attention of the Internet, turning, Himani Thapliyal, into an overnight sensation. The video in question features Himani, gracefully adorned in a saree, showcasing her exceptional dance skills to the iconic Bollywood track 'Chammak Challo' from the film Ra.One, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Kareena Kapoor. 

Despite being shared in December 2023, the charm of Himani's performance refuses to fade, with the video amassing over 13.6 million views on Instagram and counting.

Advertisement

Himani Thapliyal's mesmerizing dance to 'Chammak Challo' has taken the internet by storm. In the video, she effortlessly glides through the choreography with impeccable grace, capturing the essence of the song's energy. The intricate moves and seamless execution have left viewers in awe, sparking a wave of admiration and enthusiasm across various social media platforms.

The video has become a sensation, prompting countless shares, likes, and comments, creating a viral dance craze that refuses to fade away.

Advertisement

Social media platforms are buzzing with discussions about Himani Thapliyal's 'Chammak Challo' dance. Users from different walks of life are sharing the video, commending her skills and expressing their amazement at the flawless execution of the choreography. 

The dance has become a source of joy, unity, and appreciation, resonating with a diverse audience globally.

Advertisement

Himani's popularity extends beyond social media platforms, transcending geographical boundaries. Fans and admirers are not only sharing the video within their online circles but also across various platforms, turning her into a global sensation. 

The 'Chammak Challo' dance craze has made its way to Instagram, where users are actively engaging with the video. The community is buzzing with discussions about Himani Thapliyal's performance, with many expressing their admiration for her dance moves. The video has become a cultural phenomenon, creating a ripple effect that reaches beyond traditional social media platforms.

Advertisement

As the internet continues to be captivated by her mesmerizing performance, Himani Thapliyal stands as a shining example of how talent, when shared with the world, can transcend boundaries and bring people together in celebration.

Advertisement

Published January 10th, 2024 at 21:26 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

7 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

7 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

10 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

11 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

11 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

13 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

13 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

13 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

17 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

2 days ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Sunil Chhetri meets Indian Tennis icon Rohan Bopanna at Kanteerava

    Sports 44 minutes ago

  2. Congress Talks About Dividing India on North-South Lines: PM Modi

    India Newsan hour ago

  3. Fire Breaks Out at Warehouse in Delhi’s Mangolpuri Area

    India Newsan hour ago

  4. A Timeline of Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani’s Dreamy Love Story

    Videos6 hours ago

  5. Wedding Movies To Watch On Propose Day

    Web Stories6 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement