Viral Video: Varanasi Man Offers Paan, Beedi and Liquor to Father's Funeral | WATCH

Viral Video: A video has been doing rounds on social media wherein a man can be seen offering liquor, beedi and paan on his father's funeral pyre. The man, a resident of Varanasi, said that the purpose behind this bizarre offering was to fulfil his father's wishes. "May none of his wishes remain unfulfilled," the man can be heard saying in the viral video.

What's in the viral video?

The video showed a man lighting beedi, placing paan and pouring a bottle of liquor on the funeral pyre after lighting it. People believe that one must offer the favourite items of the deceased person on his/her funeral pyre to fulfil their wish.

In Hinduism, cremation is the traditional method of disposing of the deceased's body. Cremation is seen as a way to release the soul from the body and facilitate its journey to the afterlife and subsequent rebirth. There can be variations in funeral customs and practices among different regions and communities within Hinduism. Additionally, some Hindus may opt for burial in certain circumstances, although cremation remains the more prevalent and traditional practice.