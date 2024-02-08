Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 10th, 2024 at 16:57 IST

Viral Video: Varanasi Man Offers Paan, Beedi and Liquor to Father's Funeral | WATCH

"May none of his wishes remain unfulfilled," the man can be heard saying in the viral video.

Digital Desk
Varanasi Man Offers Beedi, Pan And Liqour on Father's Funeral
Varanasi Man Offers Beedi, Pan And Liqour on Father's Funeral | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Viral Video: A video has been doing rounds on social media wherein a man can be seen offering liquor, beedi and paan on his father's funeral pyre. The man, a resident of Varanasi, said that the purpose behind this bizarre offering was to fulfil his father's wishes. "May none of his wishes remain unfulfilled," the man can be heard saying in the viral video.

What's in the viral video? 

The video showed a man lighting beedi, placing paan and pouring a bottle of liquor on the funeral pyre after lighting it. People believe that one must offer the favourite items of the deceased person on his/her funeral pyre to fulfil their wish.  

In Hinduism, cremation is the traditional method of disposing of the deceased's body. Cremation is seen as a way to release the soul from the body and facilitate its journey to the afterlife and subsequent rebirth. There can be variations in funeral customs and practices among different regions and communities within Hinduism. Additionally, some Hindus may opt for burial in certain circumstances, although cremation remains the more prevalent and traditional practice.

Published January 10th, 2024 at 16:57 IST

