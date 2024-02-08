Advertisement

A viral video on social media platform X, shows a woman banging her scooter into a wall while her friend who was sitting behind her topples and lands on the other side. This shocking video was posted by @rushlane.

while the exact location remains unknown, the startling footage has left the internet both amused and concerned. The video not only showcases the dramatic crash but has also ignited a debate among social media users regarding road safety and adherence to traffic norms.

Advertisement

Social media users wasted no time in expressing their views. One X user wrote, "Scooty skids more than any vehicle," highlighting the importance of safety on road. Another user commented, "Helmet saved them," drawing attention to the dynamics of the crash and the potential risks associated with certain types of vehicles.

Since its posting on X, the video has gone viral, accumulating over 156.8k views and generating widespread discussion. The shocking nature of the incident has captivated online viewers, prompting them to reflect on their own driving habits and the importance of responsible road behavior.