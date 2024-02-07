English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 20th, 2024 at 15:52 IST

Visiting Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha? Beware of Cybercrimes, Fake QR Codes | CHECK Guidelines

Police has cautioned the visitors regarding increasing cybercrimes in the city on Saturday ahead of Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha

Apoorva Shukla
Police has cautioned visitors of cybercrimes
Police has cautioned visitors of cybercrimes | Image: Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Ayodhya: Ahead of the pran pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla at Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir in Ayodhya scheduled for January 22, the Ayodhya Police has cautioned the visitors regarding increasing cybercrimes in the city on Saturday January 20. 

The Police personnel in Ayodhya said that miscreants in the city are trying to take advantage of people’s faith and are committing fraud through fake QR codes. Miscreants in Ayodhya are cheating people with fake QR codes in the name of collecting donations for Ram Mandir, distributing free prasad of the mandir, availing VIP entry passes. They have also created fake website in the name of Ram Mandir, said Police. 

Advertisement

The police have requested citizens not to reply to any unknown person's request or any WhatsApp message sent by any unknown person without verification or donate money to anyone without verification.

The idol of Lord Ram, sculpted by Arun Yogiraj, was placed inside the Sanctum Santorum of the temple and the 'Pran Pratishtha of the new Ram Lalla idol will be held on January 22, which is set to be performed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. A team of priests led by Lakshami Kant Dixit will lead the rituals. Earlier, PM Modi announced that he would commence a special 11-day 'Anushthan' (ritual) ahead of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony. 

Advertisement

 

(With inputs from ANI) 

Advertisement

Published January 20th, 2024 at 15:26 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

3 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

3 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

3 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

3 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

7 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. J-K Terror Attack: Migrant Worker From Punjab Shot Dead, 1 Injured

    India News12 minutes ago

  2. Jabalpur: Doctor Shoots Nurse on Suspicion of Affair With Another Man

    India News18 minutes ago

  3. Kashmir's viral twins showcase their reporting skills | EXCLUSIVE

    Videos21 minutes ago

  4. Ananya Panday's Cousin Ahaan Panday To Debut With Mohit Suri's Love Saga

    Entertainment25 minutes ago

  5. SIA Conducts Raid at Residence of Sarjan Barkati in Shopian

    India News34 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement