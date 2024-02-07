Advertisement

Ayodhya: Ahead of the pran pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla at Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir in Ayodhya scheduled for January 22, the Ayodhya Police has cautioned the visitors regarding increasing cybercrimes in the city on Saturday January 20.

The Police personnel in Ayodhya said that miscreants in the city are trying to take advantage of people’s faith and are committing fraud through fake QR codes. Miscreants in Ayodhya are cheating people with fake QR codes in the name of collecting donations for Ram Mandir, distributing free prasad of the mandir, availing VIP entry passes. They have also created fake website in the name of Ram Mandir, said Police.

The police have requested citizens not to reply to any unknown person's request or any WhatsApp message sent by any unknown person without verification or donate money to anyone without verification.

The idol of Lord Ram, sculpted by Arun Yogiraj, was placed inside the Sanctum Santorum of the temple and the 'Pran Pratishtha of the new Ram Lalla idol will be held on January 22, which is set to be performed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. A team of priests led by Lakshami Kant Dixit will lead the rituals. Earlier, PM Modi announced that he would commence a special 11-day 'Anushthan' (ritual) ahead of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony.

(With inputs from ANI)