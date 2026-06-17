Vrindavan Shocker: 21-Year-Old Devotee Dies Of Electrocution Outside ISKCON Temple, Netizens Blame Public Negligence

Vrindavan: A peaceful spiritual pilgrimage turned into an absolute nightmare on Monday morning, when a 21-year-old devotee from Madhya Pradesh was tragically electrocuted outside the prominent ISKCON temple in Vrindavan.

The cause of death was a massive electrical leak from a municipal water-spray mist cooler, an asset installed explicitly to protect visiting pilgrims from the region's oppressive summer heat.

The victim, identified as Abhigyan Gupta, a resident of Chhatarpur, Madhya Pradesh, had travelled to the holy town with his father, Amit Kumar Gupta, to seek blessings.

Around 10:30 AM, while visiting the shoe-storage facility near the temple's entrance, Abhigyan went to wash his hands in the water tank attached to the municipal mist cooler.

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The equipment was live with high voltage due to a critical wiring leak. The moment Abhigyan touched the surface, he was violently electrocuted.

Horrified witnesses described a scene of instant chaos. Desperate to save his only son, Amit Gupta lunged forward to pull him away, suffering an electrical shock himself.

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Bystanders rushed to cut off the connection and transport the unresponsive youth to the local District Joint Hospital, where doctors tragically declared him dead on arrival.

Compounding the immense tragedy, heart-wrenching footage from the hospital went viral online.

The video captures the distraught father refusing to accept reality, continuously administering CPR on his son's lifeless body, sobbing, "Beta uth ja... dekho papa bula rahe hain" ("Wake up son, look, your father is calling you").

The public outcry over the tragedy has placed the Mathura-Vrindavan Municipal Corporation and its contractual maintenance under severe scrutiny.

Preliminary investigations ordered by Municipal Commissioner Jagpravesh and conducted by General Manager Mohammad Anwar Khwaja confirmed that criminal negligence regarding equipment upkeep caused the live current to bleed into the water tank.

Authorities have moved swiftly following the public outrage, with the administration filing a police complaint against the private contractor responsible for the system's maintenance, identified as Sandeep Kumar Agarwal.