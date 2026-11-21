New Delhi: BJP MP Nishikant Dubey on Saturday took a sarcastic dig at Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, announcing that he will write a book on Gandhi, saying it will not be a "hit job" but a detailed account of her political journey.

In a post on X, Dubey listed 10 questions he said the book would seek to answer.

The list includes how Sonia Gandhi became the owner of Maruti, how the National Herald was bought, and how she was "above the prime minister during 2004–14".

Dubey also said the book would cover the real story behind Bofors, the reason behind the fight between Maneka Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi, and why Sonia Gandhi went to the China Olympics with her family instead of the prime minister.

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Other questions listed by the BJP MP include the story behind Sitaram Kesri's dhoti, why the fight between former Prime Minister Narasimha Rao and Sonia Gandhi happened, which Congress leader betrayed her in 1999, and of Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, whom she prefers politically.

"Wait and see," Dubey added.

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Earlier, levelling a series of allegations against Sonia Gandhi, Dubey on Saturday questioned the Congress leader's ownership, shareholding, and appointment in Maruti-related entities.

In a post on X, Dubey referred to the company's formation and its alleged links with the then Congress government led by former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

He described Sonia Gandhi as the "real owner of Maruti" and raised questions about her alleged position in the company despite being a foreign national.

Referring to November 21, 1970, Dubey claimed that Sanjay Gandhi had entered into an agreement with Maruti Technical Services Private Limited, allegedly associated with Sonia Gandhi. He also questioned how the company received government authorisation to manufacture cars in 1968, despite being established in 1970.

"Did you know that despite being a foreign national, Sonia Gandhi was the Managing Director and 50 per cent shareholder of Maruti? On November 21, 1970, Sanjay Gandhi entered into an agreement with Sonia Gandhi’s Maruti Technical Services Private Limited. Sonia Gandhi was the real owner of Maruti. The Maruti company was established in 1970, but it had already received a letter from the Government of India in 1968 authorising it to manufacture cars," Dubey wrote.