Srinagar: As Jammu and Kashmir observed Waqf Day, Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju said the objective of the Waqf legislation is to improve the management of Waqf properties and bring greater transparency to their administration, asserting that it is “not meant to trouble Muslims or any other community”.

Addressing the Waqf Day celebrations at SKUAST Srinagar on Monday, Rijiju sought to dispel concerns surrounding the law and said the reforms were aimed at strengthening institutions and ensuring that Waqf assets are managed efficiently and accountability.

“The purpose of the Waqf law is not to harass Muslims or any other community. Its intention is to improve the administration of Waqf properties, ensure transparency and protect these assets for the benefit of the community,” the minister said.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Rijiju said India's ambition of becoming a developed nation by 2047 can only be achieved if every section of society progresses together.

Advertisement

“No community, faith or region can be left behind. Development has to be inclusive, and that is the guiding principle of the government,” he said, adding that the Centre would continue engaging with local stakeholders and representatives in Jammu and Kashmir to address concerns and accelerate development.

The minister also praised restoration and conservation efforts at heritage sites across Kashmir, saying improved infrastructure and upkeep would further enhance the region's tourism potential.

Advertisement

On the implementation of the Waqf law, Rijiju pointed to what he described as progress made by the Jammu and Kashmir Waqf Board over the last few years. He said several Waqf properties across the country continue to suffer from incomplete records, encroachments and administrative irregularities.

“Many properties remain either unregistered or are under illegal occupation. The effort is to put records in order and create a transparent system,” he said.

Rijiju said the government has provided an additional six months for pending registrations and those who were unable to complete documentation because of missing records would be given another opportunity.

“The intention is not to take away anybody's land because of incomplete paperwork. The objective is to bring accountability and proper management,” he said.

He added that where genuine difficulties arise, the government would pursue appropriate legal remedies through established channels. Referring to the new framework, the minister said the legislation has been named UMMEED -Unified Waqf Management, Empowerment, Efficiency and Development.

Pertinently, in 2025, controversy erupted after a renovation plaque carrying the national Ashoka emblem was installed at Hazratbal shrine in Srinagar. The move drew objections from some worshippers and political leaders, leading to protests and demands for its removal.

Other directions by the Board to introduce common themes for Friday sermons at Waqf-managed mosques and shrines also triggered criticism from political parties and religious groups, who viewed it as interference in religious affairs.