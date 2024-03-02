Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 2nd, 2024 at 14:56 IST

Warmer Summer, More Heatwave Days Predicted in India This Year. Know Why?

The IMD chief also said that India in February recorded an average minimum temperature of 14.61 degrees Celsius, the second highest in the month since 1901.

New Delhi-Heatwave
More heatwave days than normal are predicted over northeast peninsular India -- Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and north interior Karnataka -- and many parts of Maharashtra and Odisha. | Image:PTI/File
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: This year India is likely to experience a bit warmer summer and more heatwave days with El Nino conditions predicted to continue at least until May, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra in a press conference said that India is likely to record 'above-normal rainfall' in March (more than 117 per cent of the long-period average of 29.9 mm). Furthermore, the country will see above-normal maximum and minimum temperatures in most parts of the country between March and May period.

Advertisement

As per the expert, more heatwave days than normal are predicted over northeast peninsular India -- Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and north interior Karnataka -- and many parts of Maharashtra and Odisha.

However, heatwave conditions are not expected over north and central India in March, he said.

Advertisement

Mohapatra said that prevailing El Nino conditions will continue throughout the summer season and neutral conditions are likely to develop thereafter.

The IMD chief also said that India in February recorded an average minimum temperature of 14.61 degrees Celsius, the second highest in the month since the year 1901.

Advertisement

(With PTI inputs)
 

Advertisement

Published March 2nd, 2024 at 14:56 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#BJPFirstList

New faces in BJP's list?

16 hours ago
MS Dhoni, Pandya Brothers

Krunal- Hardik Spotted

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

a day ago
Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor Khan

Saif-Kareena Get Clicked

a day ago
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

a day ago
Ivanka Trump

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

a day ago
Nita Ambani on Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding

Nita Ambani On Jamnagar

a day ago
Anant Ambani's Wedding

Jamnagar Airport

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

Anant Ambani's Wedding

a day ago
Zaheer Khan, Saina Nehwal

Anant Ambani's Wedding

a day ago
Yami Gautam

Yami Preps For Her Role

a day ago
Rihanna

Anant's Pre-Wedding

a day ago
Shikhar Dhawan

Dhawan dance moves

a day ago
Vidyut Jammwal

VIdyut's Brown Look

a day ago
Ramesh Taurani

Ramesh Gets Clicked

a day ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi In Stylish

a day ago
Sushmita Sen

Sushmita's Weekend Trip

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

Ranveer shields Deepika

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Inside Floral-themed Dreamy Decor At Anant-Radhika's Pre-Wedding Venue

    Entertainment21 minutes ago

  2. BJP Eyes Third Consecutive Term in Ladakh

    Lok Sabha Elections22 minutes ago

  3. IT Minister’s Semiconductor Masterclass: How is India faring in the race

    Business News22 minutes ago

  4. Iris Apfel, Fashion Designer Known For Her Eclectic Style, Dies At 102

    Lifestyle29 minutes ago

  5. Naukri, 99acres apps restored on Google Play after government steps in

    Tech 30 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo