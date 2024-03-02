More heatwave days than normal are predicted over northeast peninsular India -- Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and north interior Karnataka -- and many parts of Maharashtra and Odisha. | Image: PTI/File

New Delhi: This year India is likely to experience a bit warmer summer and more heatwave days with El Nino conditions predicted to continue at least until May, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra in a press conference said that India is likely to record 'above-normal rainfall' in March (more than 117 per cent of the long-period average of 29.9 mm). Furthermore, the country will see above-normal maximum and minimum temperatures in most parts of the country between March and May period.

As per the expert, more heatwave days than normal are predicted over northeast peninsular India -- Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and north interior Karnataka -- and many parts of Maharashtra and Odisha.

However, heatwave conditions are not expected over north and central India in March, he said.

Mohapatra said that prevailing El Nino conditions will continue throughout the summer season and neutral conditions are likely to develop thereafter.

The IMD chief also said that India in February recorded an average minimum temperature of 14.61 degrees Celsius, the second highest in the month since the year 1901.

(With PTI inputs)

