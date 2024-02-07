Fight Within INDI Bloc Escalates, JD (U) Accepts that Alliance Has ‘NO Plan and No Agenda’ | Image: Republic

New Delhi: With the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 around the corner, Janata Dal (United) Party JD(U) leader KC Tyagi on Tuesday spoke exclusively with Republic, and expressed growing frustration over the prolonged seat-sharing dispute within the INDI alliance, while hinting towards a “deepening rift” within the alliance, even as he raised questions about the bloc's unity and preparedness in the run up to the upcoming general elections.

KC Tyagi points out the campaign momentum advantage held by NDA

Tyagi, who serves as JD(U)'s political advisor, pointed out the campaign momentum advantage held by the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), underscoring the need for swift resolution within the INDI bloc to match their arch-rival's pace.

“While the NDA is leading in the campaigning ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, the INDI bloc, on the other hand, is still divided,” he told Republic.

‘Very Wrong Decision’: KC Tyagi on Mamata Banerjee Nominating Kharge as Face for INDI Bloc

The JD(U) leader took a critical stance on TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee's decision to nominate Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge as the face of the INDI alliance.

Terming it a "very wrong decision," Tyagi emphasized on the importance of making strategic choices in order to maintain cohesion within the alliance.

Backing Nitish Kumar's “strong candidacy” for the Prime Ministerial role in the elections, Tyagi stressed on the need for the INDI alliance to present a united front, more than ever.

Tyagi also raised doubts over JD(U) participation in Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, indicating internal uncertainties within the party and potential divergences within the alliance.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury also took aim at Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee over her training guns at CPI(M) – an INDI bloc member – over supremacy.

Calling her an “opportunist”, Chowdhury said, “There's no difference between Didi and PM Modi. That happened in 2019 also".

Claiming that “[PM] Modi will take Hindu votes as ‘Didi’ [Mamata Banerjee] counts on Muslim vote bank”, Chowdhury further said, "We have fought with Mamata Banerjee and the BJP government, and won these two seats in Bengal. We do not need anybody's sympathy to win seats.”

The Congress leader asserted that the party will contest the Lok Sabha polls in the state without her assistance.

As the seat-sharing discord persists, the statements from KC Tyagi underscore the challenges faced by the INDI alliance in consolidating its collective strength for the electoral battle ahead.