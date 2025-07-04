WATCH: Bengaluru Man Tries to Set Relatives’ House on Fire Over Unpaid Rs 5 Lakh Wedding Loan, Caught on CCTV | Image: Reublic

In a disturbing incident caught on CCTV, a man attempted to set fire to a house in Bengaluru’s Viveknagar area over an unresolved financial dispute between relatives - allegedly over a loan taken nearly eight years ago.

CCTV Captures Chilling Moment

The incident took place on July 1 at around 5:30 PM. Accused Subramani was captured on CCTV cameras pouring petrol on the front door, window, and footwear stand of a house belonging to Venkataramani and her son Satish. He then lit the area on fire. At the time of the incident, Venkataramani and Satish’s brother, Mohan Das, were inside the house.

Neighbours Act Swiftly, Avert Major Tragedy

The flames and smoke were noticed by the alert neighbours who rushed to the scene and extinguished the fire before it could spread inside preventing what could have been a devastating tragedy. No casualties were reported.

Old Family Loan Cause of Dispute

Preliminary investigations revealed that the arson attempt was allegedly linked to a Rs 5 lakh loan taken nearly 7–8 years ago by a woman named Parvati, a relative of the victims, for her daughter’s wedding. The situation escalated when even after repeated demands for repayment were made, the family failed to return the money.

Accused Subramani

FIR Filed, Accused on the Run

Based on the CCTV footage, an FIR has been lodged at Viveknagar Police Station against Subramani, Parvati, and another woman named Mahalakshmi. They have been booked under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023—specifically Sections 109 (Abetment), 326(g) (Grievous hurt by fire), 351(2) (Attempt to murder), and 352 (Criminal conspiracy).