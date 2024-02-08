WATCH | BJP Chief JP Nadda Sings Bhajan With People at Delhi Temple

Advertisement

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national President JP Nadda on Sunday was spotted enjoying taking part in a bhajan at Guru Ravidas Mandir in Delhi.

#WATCH | BJP national president JP Nadda joins people singing 'bhajan' at Guru Ravidas Mandir in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/RFoufVAlNr — ANI (@ANI) January 14, 2024

This comes as the BJP chief participated in the 'Swach Mandir Abhiyan' initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of the Ram Mandir inauguration.

During his visit, Nadda said, "Following the directions of PM Modi, the BJP has decided that from Makar Sankranti to January 22 (Ram Mandir Pran Pratishta ceremony), we (party leaders and workers) will conduct a cleanliness campaign at several temples and holy premises in the country."

The cleanliness drive aims to clean all small and large pilgrimage sites from January 14 to January 22.

PM Modi in a video shared on Instagram said, ""I urge people across the country to initiate a massive cleanliness campaign at all small and large pilgrimage sites from January 14, a week before the grand construction of the Ram temple, until January 22. Every temple should witness a cleanliness drive from January 14 to 22," he said.

Following this, UP CM Yogi, Uttrakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel and many other ministers kicked off the 'Swach Mandir Abhiyan."