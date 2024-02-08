English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 14th, 2024 at 14:53 IST

WATCH | BJP Chief JP Nadda Sings Bhajan With People at Delhi Temple

BJP chief participated in the 'Swach Mandir Abhiyan' initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of the Ram Mandir inauguration.

Tanisha Rajput
JP Nadda sings bhajan
JP Nadda enjoys bhajan at Guru Ravidas Mandir in Delhi. | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national President JP Nadda on Sunday was spotted enjoying taking part in a bhajan at Guru Ravidas Mandir in Delhi.

This comes as the BJP chief participated in the 'Swach Mandir Abhiyan' initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of the Ram Mandir inauguration.

During his visit, Nadda said, "Following the directions of PM Modi, the BJP has decided that from Makar Sankranti to January 22 (Ram Mandir Pran Pratishta ceremony), we (party leaders and workers) will conduct a cleanliness campaign at several temples and holy premises in the country."

Advertisement

The cleanliness drive aims to clean all small and large pilgrimage sites from January 14 to January 22.

PM Modi in a video shared on Instagram said, ""I urge people across the country to initiate a massive cleanliness campaign at all small and large pilgrimage sites from January 14, a week before the grand construction of the Ram temple, until January 22. Every temple should witness a cleanliness drive from January 14 to 22," he said.

Advertisement

Following this, UP CM Yogi, Uttrakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel and many other ministers kicked off the 'Swach Mandir Abhiyan."

Advertisement

Published January 14th, 2024 at 14:53 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

3 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

3 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

6 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

7 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

7 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

9 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

9 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

9 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

13 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainment2 hours ago

  2. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainment2 hours ago

  3. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainment3 hours ago

  4. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    World3 hours ago

  5. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainment3 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement