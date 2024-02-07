Advertisement

New Delhi: In a surprising turn of events, a video has surfaced showing Chinese soldiers chanting "Jai Shri Ram" alongside Indian Army personnel at a meeting along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). As per OSINT reports, the place could be somewhere in the Chepzi-Chumar border areas of southern Ladakh. This incident took place amidst the religious fervour surrounding the grand Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir.

The undated video captures a group of Indian soldiers assisting People’s Liberation Army (PLA) personnel in reciting the chant, "Jai Shri Ram." The setting of the interaction suggests that it occurred during a meeting between the two sides, marked by a table laid out with beverages and snacks.

Social media users shared the video, expressing positive sentiments considering the longstanding border tensions between India and China, particularly in Ladakh. The video's emergence coincided with the Pran Pratistha ceremony of the Ram Mandir, adding a unique twist as Chinese soldiers were seen chanting Victory to Lord Ram instead of any usual confrontational slogans.

It is important to note that the authenticity of the video and the exact time of its occurrence could not be immediately verified by Republic. However, surmises indicate that the video might be three months old.

The Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the Ram Mandir was a historic event, with the 51-inch idol of Ram Lalla unveiled in Ayodhya. This marked the end of a centuries-long wait for devotees to witness the deity residing in his birthplace. Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the grand-scale event, attended by more than 8,000 dignitaries.

The unusual chanting of "Jai Shree Ram" by Chinese soldiers adds an intriguing dimension to the narrative, breaking away from the typical tensions seen in border disputes.

