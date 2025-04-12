WATCH | Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Takes 'Pakka Promise' from Citizen to Not Feed Cows on Roads

New Delhi: We often see politicians making promises before and after elections, but it's rare to see a citizen making a promise to a politician. In an very case Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta took a promise from a citizen who was feeding rotis to a cow on the road, citing concerns about animal safety. On Saturday, CM Rekha Gupta stopped her convoy to personally advise the citizen not to feed stray cows on the road, as it can lead to traffic jams and accidents. She suggested that people should instead feed cows in gaushalas (cow shelters), where proper care and safety can be ensured. The citizen gave a ‘pakka promise’ to the Chief Minister, right in the middle of the road.

The video of this incident is going viral on social media.

CM Stopped Convoy After Spotting Strays Cows

On Saturday, CM Rekha Gupta was out for an inspection with her convoy when she noticed cows roaming on the road. She immediately asked her convoy to stop. Soon after, she got down from her car and walked up to a man in another car who had just fed a cow a piece of roti (bread) in the middle of the road. The cow had stopped there to eat, causing traffic to slow down.

CM Rekha Gupta calmly and respectfully explained to the man that feeding cows in the middle of the road is dangerous and can lead to traffic jams or accidents. She requested him not to repeat this in the future.

The man apologised on the spot and promised not to do it again. When the CM asked him to make a firm promise, he replied, “Pakka promise.” She folded her hands and said Namaste to the man before moving ahead with her convoy.

Meanwhile, traffic police and security personnel managed the crowd and cleared the traffic. The Chief Minister also directed officials to find a permanent solution to this issue, so that citizens don't face such problems regularly.

‘Feeding Cows on Roads is Wrong’: CM Rekha Gupta

Later, CM Rekha Gupta posted on her Facebook page, saying, *“Feeding rotis to cows on roads is wrong. I request the people of Delhi to join hands for a clean and developed city. Serve cows through gaushalas or by using cow-food collection rickshaws.”*

This is not the first time CM Rekha Gupta has taken such action. On 26 March, while passing through Haiderpur Flyover in Shalimar Bagh, she had stopped her convoy again after spotting several cows on the road. She got down from her car and instructed officials to safely move the cows to a shelter or gaushala.

New Campaign for Cleaner, Safer Roads

Traffic jams in Delhi are common, and stray cows only add to the problem. When people feed cows on the road, it encourages them to stay there. This often causes problems for pedestrians and vehicles alike.