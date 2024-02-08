English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 15th, 2024 at 09:20 IST

WATCH | Excitement Builds as Bull-Taming Festival, Jallikattu Begins

The event on the first day, Jallikattu will be held in Avaniyapuram, on the second day in Palamedu, and the third day in Alanganallur.

Tanisha Rajput
Jallikattu
Jallikattu competition begins in Avaniyapuram of Madurai. | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Madurai: The preparations for the Jallikattu competition, a bull-taming sport in Tamil Nadu's Madurai are underway today.

The event on the first day, Jallikattu will be held in Avaniyapuram, on the second day in Palamedu, and the third day in Alanganallur.

Advertisement

Currently, the event has begun after examining the bulls. 

Jallikattu is a popular bull-embracing sport traditionally played in Tamil Nadu during the Pongal harvest festival.

As per ANI, the Madurai District Collectorate had registered a total of 2,400 bulls and 1,318 tamers for Avaniapuram Jallikattu while 3,677 bulls and 1,412 tamers for Palamedu Jallikattu and 6,099 bulls and 1,784 tamers for the Alanganallur event.

Advertisement

A festive bliss takes a swipe at India as it is immersed in a tapestry of cultural celebrations as the country joyously celebrates Makar Sankranti, Pongal, Jallikattu, and Bihu.

(With agencies input)

Advertisement

 

Advertisement

Published January 15th, 2024 at 09:20 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

3 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

3 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

6 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

6 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

6 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

8 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

8 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

8 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

12 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainment2 hours ago

  2. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainment2 hours ago

  3. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainment2 hours ago

  4. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    World2 hours ago

  5. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainment2 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement