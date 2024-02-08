Advertisement

Madurai: The preparations for the Jallikattu competition, a bull-taming sport in Tamil Nadu's Madurai are underway today.

The event on the first day, Jallikattu will be held in Avaniyapuram, on the second day in Palamedu, and the third day in Alanganallur.

Currently, the event has begun after examining the bulls.

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: Jallikattu competition begins in Avaniyapuram of Madurai. pic.twitter.com/CqRrInypX9 — ANI (@ANI) January 15, 2024

Jallikattu is a popular bull-embracing sport traditionally played in Tamil Nadu during the Pongal harvest festival.

As per ANI, the Madurai District Collectorate had registered a total of 2,400 bulls and 1,318 tamers for Avaniapuram Jallikattu while 3,677 bulls and 1,412 tamers for Palamedu Jallikattu and 6,099 bulls and 1,784 tamers for the Alanganallur event.

A festive bliss takes a swipe at India as it is immersed in a tapestry of cultural celebrations as the country joyously celebrates Makar Sankranti, Pongal, Jallikattu, and Bihu.

