Updated January 27th, 2024 at 08:10 IST

Watch: French President Macron, Along with EAM Jaishankar, Visits Nizamuddin Dargah in Delhi

French President Macron, after a historic Republic Day celebration in Delhi, visited Nizamuddin Dargah along with External Affairs Minister.

Digital Desk
French President Emmanuel Macron along with External Affair Minister Jaishankar paid a visit to the Nizamuddin Dargah
French President Emmanuel Macron along with External Affair Minister Jaishankar paid a visit to the Nizamuddin Dargah | Image:ANI
  • 2 min read
New Delhi: French President Emmanuel Macron along with External Affair Minister Jaishankar paid a visit to the Nizamuddin Dargah, the shrine of the Khwaja Nizamuddin Auliya, located in Delhi's Nizamuddin West area. The visit took place on Friday evening, following Macron's role as the chief guest at the 75th Republic Day 2024 celebrations at Delhi's Kartavya Path.

Emmanuel Macron in Hazrat Nizamuddin Aulia Dargah

Macron arrived at the nearly 700-year-old shrine, which as per mani is considered to be the centre of Sufi culture in India, at around 9.45 pm. He spent more than half an hour at the dargah, paying respects to the renowned Sufi Nizamuddin Auliya and his disciple Amir Khusrau.

Macron’s Participation in R-day

Earlier in the day, President Droupadi Murmu welcomed the French President at the Rashtrapati Bhavan and hosted a banquet in his honour. During the welcome, President Murmu emphasised the historic significance of the leaders of both countries being guests of honour in each other's National Day parades, highlighting the depth of friendship and strength of the partnership between India and France.

President Macron, in a reaffirmation of the enduring friendship between the two nations, expressed, "Long live the friendship between France and India." During a banquet hosted by President Murmu, Macron conveyed his heartfelt gratitude for the warm welcome and appreciation for the unique bond shared by the two countries.

Macron acknowledged the exceptional welcome and recalled the five years since his last state visit to India. In his address during the banquet, Macron said, "It is with the most pleasure that we are here and to come back five years after our former state visit and five months after the success of your G20. We were extremely honoured to be part of such an important and unique day and to have our soldiers being alongside with you and being part of this exceptional moment. I think this is for everybody here in this delegation, in our memories forever."

Published January 27th, 2024 at 08:10 IST

