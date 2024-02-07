Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 22nd, 2024 at 08:03 IST

WATCH: Mukesh Ambani's Antilla Dazzles With 'Jai Shri Ram' Ahead of Ram Mandir Mega Opening

The 27-storied iconic house was all decked up with dazzling lights and banners.

Digital Desk
Mukesh Ambani's Mumbai House Dazzles Ahead of Mega Ram Mandir Event
Mukesh Ambani's Mumbai House Dazzles Ahead of Mega Ram Mandir Event | Image:Instagram/Yogen Shah
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Mumbai: Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani's Mumbai residence was lit up with diyas and 'Jai Shri Ram' holograms ahead of Ram Lalla's 'Pran Pratishtha ceremony at Ayodhya today. The 27-storied iconic house was all decked up with dazzling lights and banners. Ambani is slated to attended grand opening of the Ram Mandir today, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also be present along with several prominent dignitaries.

The temple town of Ayodhya is all set to welcome Lord Ram with Prime Minister Narendra Modi scheduled to participate in the consecration ceremony at the newly constructed Ram Mandir on Monday.

The 'Pran Pratishtha' of the idol of Ram Lalla -- the childhood form of Lord Ram -- will be attended by people from all walks of life, including representatives of major spiritual and religious sects of the country, representatives of various tribal communities and prominent personalities.

The ceremony will begin at 12:20 pm, and according to the temple's trust, it is expected to end by 1 pm. Following this, PM Modi will address the gathering. Prime Minister Modi will also visit Kuber Tila, where an ancient Shiv temple has been restored.

The magnificent Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir or Ram temple has been constructed in the traditional Nagara style. Its length (east-west) is 380 feet; width 250 feet and height 161 feet. It is supported by a total of 392 pillars and has 44 doors.

The pillars and walls of the temple showcase intricately sculpted depictions of Hindu deities, gods and goddesses. In the main sanctum sanctorum at the temple's ground floor, the idol of Ram Lalla has been placed.

The consecration rituals for the 'Pran Pratishtha' started from the Saryu river on January 16 and will be completed on Monday afternoon in the 'abhijeet muhurta', according to the trust.

Lakhs of people are expected to watch the event live on TV and online platforms as the central government has announced a half-day off on January 22 and many states followed suit. Temples across the country have announced special festivities on the occasion.

(With inputs from PTI)

