Tiruchirappalli: Prime Minister Narendra Modi was blessed by elephant ‘Andal’ as he offered prayers at Sri Ranganathaswamy temple at Sri Rangam at Tiruchirappalli. As Prime Minister Modi fed elephant ‘Andal’ after which he received blessings from the elephant at the temple premises. Elephant Andal played a mouth organ as the Prime Minister visited the temple to offer prayers.

During his visit to this ancient shrine of Tamil Nadu, Modi wore a spotless 'veshti' (dhothi) and an angawastram (a shawl) and prayed with folded hands in the Lord Vishnu temple. He took blessings from the temple elephant after feeding it. Modi prayed to Sri Ranganathaswamy and he was blessed with 'Sadari' (Crown, symbolising Lord Vishnu's blessings) by temple priests.

