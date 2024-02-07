Watch: PM Modi Greets Bollywood Legend Amitabh Bachchan After Ram Temple Opening

Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a speech, and greeted Amitabh Bachchan. The two had a brief exchange, reflecting the confluence of cultural and political significance at the event. | Image: Agency

Advertisement

Ayodhya: Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan, accompanied by his son Abhishek Bachchan, was among the esteemed guests who witnessed the monumental Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya.

The Bachchan duo, dressed in elegant ethnic outfits, departed from Mumbai's private airport in the early hours of January 22 to partake in this historic occasion.

Advertisement

Watch PM Modi-Amitabh Bachchan’s Brief Exchange

Following the ceremony, Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a speech, and greeted Amitabh Bachchan. The two had a brief exchange, reflecting the confluence of cultural and political significance at the event.

After their interaction, PM Modi turned his attention to other guests present at the auspicious occasion in Ayodhya.