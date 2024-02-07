Watch: Republic TV Accesses Inside Visuals of Ram Mandir Ahead of Pran Pratishtha Ceremony

Advertisement

Ayodhya: As the much-anticipated 'pran pratishtha' ceremony approaches, the Ram Temple in Ayodhya is transformed into a breathtaking spectacle. The temple administration has meticulously adorned the sacred site with vibrant flowers and special lights, creating an enchanting ambiance ahead of the ceremony scheduled for January 22.

With a guest list boasting 7,000 attendees, including dignitaries like Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and notable industrialists such as Gautam Adani, Ratan Tata, and Mukesh Ambani, the consecration ceremony promises to be a grand affair.

Constructed in the traditional Nagara style, the temple boasts impressive dimensions: 380 feet in length, 250 feet in width, and a towering height of 161 feet. Adorned with tall pyramidal towers called Shikharas, intricately carved pillars, and sculpted walls, the architectural marvel pays homage to North India's rich heritage.

The three-storeyed structure, each floor standing at 20 feet tall, comprises 392 pillars and 44 doors. The inner sanctum, known as Grabhagriha, houses the deity, while the temple features five halls, including nritya mandap, rang mandap, sabha mandap, prarthna mandap, and kirtan mandap.

Surrounded by a 'parkota' compound wall measuring 732 meters in length and 14 feet in width, the temple's four corners host mandirs dedicated to Surya Dev, Devi Bhagwati, Ganesh Bhagwan, and Bhagwan Shiv.

Access to the temple is facilitated through the east entrance, involving a majestic ascent of 32 stairs through the Singh Dwar. The temple also prioritizes inclusivity, providing ramps and lifts for differently-abled and elderly visitors, ensuring a convenient and accessible experience for all. The Ram Temple in Ayodhya stands poised to host a ceremony that harmoniously blends cultural richness with architectural splendor.

Pran Pratishtha: Detailed Schedule for Ram Mandir Inauguration on Jan 22

10:25 am: Arrival at Ayodhya Airport

10:45 am: Arrival at Ayodhya Helipad

10:55 am: Arrival at Shri Ram JanmaBhoomi

11:00 am to 12:00 pm: Reserved

12:05 pm to 12:55 pm: Pran Prathishtha ceremony

12:55 pm: Departure from the puja venue

1:00 pm: Arrival at the venue of the public function

1:00 pm to 2:00 pm: Participation in a public function at Ayodhya

2:10 pm: Visit Kuber Teela