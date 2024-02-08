WATCH: Massive Ruckus Breaks Out in MCD House, BJP Councillors Tear Papers

Advertisement

New Delhi: Tensions escalated in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) house on Monday as chaos ensued with BJP councillors demanding the immediate formation of a standing committee. The opposition councillors stormed into the well, climbing atop Mayor Shelly Oberoi’s desk and tearing papers.

The uproar, marked by intense sloganeering, unfolded during a session where the formation of crucial committees was under discussion thereby to conduct MCD elections as soon as possible.

#WATCH | Delhi: Ruckus and sloganeering in MCD house. BJP councillors are demanding the formation of a standing committee. pic.twitter.com/MAg2XimAJr — ANI (@ANI) January 15, 2024

As the tensions intensified, security forces have also been deployed at the MCD house amid the ruckus.

#WATCH | Delhi: Security forces deployed at the MCD house amid ruckus by BJP councillors; MCD proceedings underway pic.twitter.com/3Yv9DITrym — ANI (@ANI) January 15, 2024