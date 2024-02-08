Updated January 15th, 2024 at 21:02 IST
WATCH: Massive Ruckus Breaks Out in MCD House, BJP Councillors Tear Papers
The uproar, unfolded during a session where the formation of crucial committees was under discussion thereby to conduct MCD elections as soon as possible.
- India
- 1 min read
Advertisement
New Delhi: Tensions escalated in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) house on Monday as chaos ensued with BJP councillors demanding the immediate formation of a standing committee. The opposition councillors stormed into the well, climbing atop Mayor Shelly Oberoi’s desk and tearing papers.
Watch: MCD Chaos, and BJP Demanding
The uproar, marked by intense sloganeering, unfolded during a session where the formation of crucial committees was under discussion thereby to conduct MCD elections as soon as possible.
Watch: Security Forces Deployed at the MCD House
As the tensions intensified, security forces have also been deployed at the MCD house amid the ruckus.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Published January 15th, 2024 at 18:51 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.