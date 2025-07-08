Swarm of Bees Attacks IndiGo Surat–Jaipur Flight Just Before Take Off, Fire Brigade Called In | VIDEO

Updated 8 July 2025 at 11:31 IST
Surat: In a bizarre incident at Surat Airport, an Indigo flight bound for Jaipur was delayed by nearly an hour after a massive swarm of bees gathered on the aircraft’s luggage door, refusing to leave despite repeated efforts by ground staff and emergency responders.
The incident occurred around 4:20 PM on Monday as IndiGo flight 6E-7285 was preparing for take off. Passengers had already boarded and baggage loading was underway when the swarm suddenly appeared and clustered around the cargo hold area.
Initial attempts to disperse the bees using smoke proved ineffective. With the situation escalating and to ensure passenger safety, the airport fire brigade was reportedly called in.
The unusual delay left passengers puzzled until the crew explained the situation.
After the swarm was safely cleared, the aircraft finally departed at 5:26 PM, exactly one hour behind schedule.
Reports stated airport officials confirmed that such an incident had never occurred before at Surat Airport. While wildlife-related disruptions like bird strikes are not uncommon at Indian airports, a bee swarm grounding a flight sounds rare.
Surat Airport management reportedly has launched an internal review and will consult with the forest and wildlife departments to identify the source of the bee swarm and prevent future occurrences.
Published 8 July 2025 at 10:35 IST