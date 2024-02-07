Advertisement

Orchha: India gears up ahead of Ayodhya Ram Mandir's Pran Pratishtha ceremony, as thousands of earthen lamps were lit in Madhya Pradesh's Orrcha area to write a mammoth 'Shri Ram Raja Sarkar."

The video shared by news agency ANI showed that 5,000 diyas were lit by ABVP (Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad) workers.

#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh: 5,100 earthen lamps lit at Shri Ram Raja Mandir, in Orchha. (21.01) pic.twitter.com/pD8rsedY83 — ANI (@ANI) January 21, 2024

Similarly, thousands of diyas were lit in Uttarakhand with 'Jai Shri Ram' in the parade ground on the eve of the inauguration ceremony.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami was also present for the occasion.

The practice of lighting diyas comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed the citizens to not come to the Ram Temple on January 22 and suggested lighting a diya at home.

He said, "This is my request with folded hand, don't decide to come to Ram Temple on January 22. First, allow the event to happen and then after January 23, you can come any time. Everyone wants to attend the event, but it is not possible to accommodate everyone owing to logistics and security reasons. You have waited for over 550 years. Wait for some more time."

"Don't crowd here because the temple is not going anywhere; it will be there for centuries. You can come anytime in January, February, or March or next year. But don't come on January 22. The temple management should not have any trouble because of the devotees," he added.

Furthermore, he asserted," Instead light a diya at home on January 22. That day should be Diwali across India."