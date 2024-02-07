Advertisement

Ayodhya: Today marks a big win for India following the most-awaited consecration ceremony of the Ram Lalla Idol at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. The Pran Pratishtha rituals were performed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Following these protocols, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath presented a replica of Ayodhya's Ram temple to PM Narendra Modi at the Shri Ram Janmaboomi Temple.

While addressing the public gathered at the temple, CM Yogi said, "I welcome PM Modi, RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat, UP Governor Anandiben Patel, Ramjanambhoomi Teerth Shetra General Secretary Champat Rai and all guests here on this auspicious occasion. "

"After 500 years, this moment has come to life, words fall short to describe my feelings today."

He asserted, "The entire country has become 'Rammay'. It seems that we have entered Treta Yug..."

The Prime Minister is soon expected to address the public. He performed all pooja rituals within the 84 seconds of 'Abhijeet Muhurat', beginning at 12:29:03pm and ending at 12:30:35pm.

He was accompanied by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. Both of them were seated in front of Lord Ram’s idol.