English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 27th, 2024 at 06:43 IST

VIDEO: Fire Breaks Out at Paint Shop in Bengaluru's Chickpet Area, No Casualties Reported

A fire broke out in Bengaluru's Chickpet area late on Friday night. Fire tenders reached the spot and doused the fire

Srinwanti Das
A fire broke out in Bengaluru's Chickpet area late on Friday night
A fire broke out in Bengaluru's Chickpet area late on Friday night | Image:Pixabay
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Bengaluru: A fire broke out in Bengaluru's Chickpet area late on Friday night. Fire tenders reached the spot and doused the fire. No casualties have been reported so far. The fire reportedly started in a paint shop in the busy market area. In a video that has surfaced, flames can be seen coming from the paint shop in the market. More details are awaited on the incident.

News agency PTI posted on X, “A fire broke out at a paint shop in Bengaluru’s Chickpet area on Friday. No casualties were reported. More details are awaited.”

Advertisement

Popular for wholesale and retail clothes shops, Chickpet is a busy market area in Bengaluru, near the electric market area.

Advertisement

Published January 27th, 2024 at 06:43 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

15 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

16 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

16 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

16 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

16 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

19 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Top 5 banks offering lowest personal loan rates

    Web Stories12 minutes ago

  2. NCR, Bengaluru to drive future launches for Godrej Properties

    Business News13 minutes ago

  3. CM PUNK to be active on WWE television; Here's his exciting NEW ROLE

    Sports 15 minutes ago

  4. Live: Former J'khand CM Soren Produced Before PMLA Court in Ranchi

    India News17 minutes ago

  5. WATCH | Move over SUPERMAN, Aiden Markram takes a unique BIRDMAN catch

    Sports 20 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement