Bengaluru: A fire broke out in Bengaluru's Chickpet area late on Friday night. Fire tenders reached the spot and doused the fire. No casualties have been reported so far. The fire reportedly started in a paint shop in the busy market area. In a video that has surfaced, flames can be seen coming from the paint shop in the market. More details are awaited on the incident.

News agency PTI posted on X, “A fire broke out at a paint shop in Bengaluru’s Chickpet area on Friday. No casualties were reported. More details are awaited.”

VIDEO | A fire broke out at a paint shop in Bengaluru’s Chickpet area on Friday. No casualties were reported. More details are awaited. pic.twitter.com/BW4AfueN0Q — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 26, 2024

Popular for wholesale and retail clothes shops, Chickpet is a busy market area in Bengaluru, near the electric market area.