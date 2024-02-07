English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 20th, 2024 at 14:43 IST

Shimla: 5-Storey Building Collapses Like Pack of Cards, Video Surfaces

A five-storey building collapsed in Shimla’s Dhami area on Saturday. The incident took place at 16 Mile area in Dhami in Himachal Pradesh’s Shimla

Srinwanti Das
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Shimla: A five-storey building collapsed in Shimla’s Dhami area on Saturday. The incident took place at 16 Mile area in Dhami in Himachal Pradesh’s Shimla. A video accessed by Republic shows the five-storey building along a hillslope collapsing like a pack of cards.

A five-storey building collapsed in Shimla’s Dhami area on Saturday | Image: Republic
The incident took place at 16 Mile area in Dhami in Himachal Pradesh’s Shimla | Image: Republic
No loss of life was reported as the building was vacated before it collapsed | Image: Republic

Thankfully, no loss of life was reported as the building was vacated before it collapsed.

Advertisement

 

(This is a developing story. More details awaited.)

Advertisement

Published January 20th, 2024 at 14:43 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

3 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

3 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

3 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

3 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

7 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. J-K Terror Attack: Migrant Worker From Punjab Shot Dead, 1 Injured

    India News13 minutes ago

  2. Jabalpur: Doctor Shoots Nurse on Suspicion of Affair With Another Man

    India News18 minutes ago

  3. Kashmir's viral twins showcase their reporting skills | EXCLUSIVE

    Videos22 minutes ago

  4. Ananya Panday's Cousin Ahaan Panday To Debut With Mohit Suri's Love Saga

    Entertainment26 minutes ago

  5. SIA Conducts Raid at Residence of Sarjan Barkati in Shopian

    India News35 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement