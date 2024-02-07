Updated January 20th, 2024 at 14:43 IST
Shimla: 5-Storey Building Collapses Like Pack of Cards, Video Surfaces
A five-storey building collapsed in Shimla’s Dhami area on Saturday. The incident took place at 16 Mile area in Dhami in Himachal Pradesh’s Shimla
Shimla: A five-storey building collapsed in Shimla’s Dhami area on Saturday. The incident took place at 16 Mile area in Dhami in Himachal Pradesh’s Shimla. A video accessed by Republic shows the five-storey building along a hillslope collapsing like a pack of cards.
Thankfully, no loss of life was reported as the building was vacated before it collapsed.
(This is a developing story. More details awaited.)
Published January 20th, 2024 at 14:43 IST
