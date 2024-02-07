Advertisement

Shimla: A five-storey building collapsed in Shimla’s Dhami area on Saturday. The incident took place at 16 Mile area in Dhami in Himachal Pradesh’s Shimla. A video accessed by Republic shows the five-storey building along a hillslope collapsing like a pack of cards.

Thankfully, no loss of life was reported as the building was vacated before it collapsed.

(This is a developing story. More details awaited.)