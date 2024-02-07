English
Updated January 19th, 2024 at 16:17 IST

Water Supply To Be Affected In THESE Parts Of South, Central Delhi On January 22-23

The water supply will be affected in parts of Delhi on January 22-23 on account of the annual flushing of underground reservoirs and booting stations.

Digital Desk
Representative image of a water tap.
Representative image of a water tap. | Image:PTI
NEW DELHI: On Friday, the Delhi Jal Board informed that the water supply in certain parts of central and south Delhi will be affected on January 22 and 23 on account of the annual flushing of underground reservoirs and booting stations. “ In a notice, the Delhi Jal Board said that water tankers will be available on request for the affected areas during these two days. According to a report by PTI, the areas affected include Defence Colony, South Extension, Rohini, Mehrauli, Maidangarhi, Jasola Vihar, Harkesh Nagar, Sanjay Colony, Okhla Phase-II, Central Secretariat, President's House, Parliament, India Gate, Ashoka Road, Nirman Bhawan, Sunder Nagar, Lodhi Road, Vigyan Bhawan and Connaught Place.

Furthermore, water supply will also be affected in Janpath, Rakab Ganj, North Avenue, Pitampura, Shalimar Bagh and NDMC areas. 

Published January 19th, 2024 at 16:17 IST

