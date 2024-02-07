Advertisement

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on Monday commenced her ' Rally' in Kolkata. A massive crowd could be seen in the video rallying along with the Chief Minister. There are people from every religion in the front row of the crowd.

The "Sampriti Rally" is scheduled for the same day i.e. January 22, 2024, as thirty-five other processions.

The 4-km rally from Hazra to Park Circus will comprise of representatives from all faiths and communities. It is slated to make stops at five religious places.

Massive security arrangement are in place in Kolkata to prevent any untoward incidents in and around the city.



Security Arrangement in Kolkata on January 22



1. 4,000 policemen have been deployed to ensure the safety of events and people in and around the Kolkata

2. In order to minimize any inconvenience to commuters, routes for rallies have been devised, and they will pass via places like Sakuntala Park, Bhowanipore, Camac Street, Sealdah, Garfa, Patuli, and the port regions.

3. Additional forces are on standby within each division under the Kolkata Police Jurisdiction and all police stations have been instructed to remain alert throughout the day.

4. To maintain law and order, all rallies will be videographed and policemen will accompany them.

5. The “Sampriti Rally” which commenced at 3 pm from Hazra crossing will have two layers of security deployed.

6. Schools located along the rally routes have either suspended classes or arranged for virtual classes to ensure that neither students nor teachers face any difficulty.

