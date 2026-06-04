'We Are No More in INDIA Bloc, Not Attending June 8 Meeting': DMK Leader Elangovan

Chennai: Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader TKS Elangovan on Thursday said that party workers were hurt over the actions of Congress after the Tamil Nadu assembly polls and the party will not take part in the meeting of the INDIA bloc parties on June 8.

Talking with ANI, Elangovan also said that DMK is no longer in the INDIA bloc.

"We are no more in the INDIA bloc, and that is why we are not attending the meeting," he said. Elangovan said that Congress won five seats as part of the DMK-led alliance.

"Congress stated that they are going with TVK and that they will fight the local body elections and the next parliament elections also with TVK. This means they are not with us. The Congress stated that they are parting ways with the DMK. Which means how can we continue in the INDIA bloc? That is why we said we are not going. They have five MLAs who have won in our alliance. We had given them a Rajya Sabha seat. After that, these MLAs did not even come and thank our leader," he said.

Advertisement

"They said that we are going with TVK and said that we are no longer in the alliance with the DMK. Then it will definitely hurt the cadre. They have also worked for them," he added.

Elangovan said that in 28 constituencies that the Congress fought as part of the alliance, DMK cadres worked for the alliance partner.

Advertisement

"That is why we are not attending the meeting... Let us see how many parties of INDIA bloc are participating in the meeting," he said.

DMK earlier said that it will not participate in the meeting of the opposition grouping to be held in the national capital on June 8, particularly as it is a meeting "in which the Congress party will be taking part".