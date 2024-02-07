We'll Be on the Verge of Victory, Says Hindu Side Advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain on Gyanvapi Case | Image: PTI

Varanasi: Advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain, representing the Hindu side of the case in the Gyanvapi land dispute, on Thursday, said they will be on the verge of victory once the ASI survey report is out.

Vishnu Shankar Jain said, “Numerous fish in the 'wazu' tank perished, prompting us to initiate legal proceedings for its cleaning. Our court application included a request for an ASI survey and a plea for a stay until the area is vacated. However, the court directed us to file the application before the Supreme Court, a step we are currently preparing for.”

He added, “An ASI survey is anticipated, aiming to clarify whether the site is a 'Shivling' or a fountain. The 'vazu' area is presently sealed and cleaned, with oversight from the District Magistrate of Varanasi. I am optimistic that, following the ASI survey report, we will be on the verge of a favourable outcome. I am confident that the day will come when Gyanvapi is free from this illegal encroachment.”

Earlier, eleven people, including from both the Hindu and Muslim sides, applied for copies of the ASI survey report on the Gyanvapi mosque complex adjoining the Kashi Vishwanath temple here on Thursday, counsel for the Hindu litigants said.

The applicants are likely to get the report either on Thursday or Monday after a scrutiny of the applications, Hindu side counsel Madan Mohan Yadav said.

Following an order of the district court passed on July 21 last year, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) carried out a scientific survey of the Gyanvapi premises to determine whether the mosque was constructed over a pre-existing structure of a Hindu temple.

"Till afternoon, 11 persons have applied from both sides for copies of the ASI survey report," Yadav said. Yadav said advocates representing the five petitioners from the Hindu side, Anjuman Intezamia Masjid committee, Kashi Vishwanath Trust, the state government, the chief secretary, the home secretary and the Varanasi district magistrate have applied for a copy of the survey report.

On Wednesday, District Judge AK Vishvesh ruled that the ASI survey report on the Gyanvapi mosque complex will be given to both the Hindu and Muslim sides. After hearing the matter, Judge Vishvesh said both the parties to the suit must be provided copies of the survey report filed by the ASI in the court so that they can file objections against it.

The court also allowed the Kashi Vishwanath temple trust, Varanasi DM and the state's home secretary to get a copy of the ASI survey report. The court passed the order on a petition filed by Rakhi Singh and others.

The survey was ordered by the court after the Hindu petitioners claimed the 17th-century mosque was constructed over a pre-existing temple. The ASI submitted its survey report to the district court in a sealed cover on December 18.

(with PTI inputs)

