‘We Placed Beds Below the Building So People Could Jump’: Witnesses Allege Delay in Fire Brigade Response in Malviya Nagar Tragedy

New Delhi: A devastating fire at a guest accommodation building in Delhi’s Malviya Nagar on Wednesday morning has left at least 21 people dead and dozens injured, with eyewitnesses now alleging that residents had to take matters into their own hands during the initial moments of the emergency.

Witnesses at the scene claimed that people trapped inside the building were desperately trying to escape as smoke and flames spread through the structure. According to locals, beds and mattresses were placed on the road below the building so occupants could jump to safety.

Several eyewitnesses also alleged that the fire brigade did not reach the spot immediately after the fire broke out. While these claims are yet to be independently verified, locals said residents and bystanders began rescue efforts before emergency responders arrived.

The fire broke out at around 8:50 am in a multi-storey building in the Hauz Rani area of Malviya Nagar. Delhi Fire Service officials said they received a call about the blaze at the same time and initially dispatched fire tenders to the spot. Fire Officer AK Malik said additional vehicles were sent as required and that firefighters rescued 37 people from the building.

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More Than 40 Rescued, 21 Dead

According to Delhi Police, more than 40 people were rescued and shifted to nearby hospitals during the operation. However, 21 people lost their lives in the incident.

Delhi Police said most of those who died were foreign nationals of African origin who were staying in a PG accommodation located above the hotel. Fire officials also confirmed that foreign nationals were among the occupants.

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Authorities said the building consisted of a basement, ground floor and five upper floors. According to officials, many of the occupants were people staying near the nearby MAX Hospital while their relatives or acquaintances were undergoing treatment there.

Questions Raised Over Building Permissions

The incident has also brought the building’s approvals and safety arrangements under scrutiny.

According to information received from sources, the property had been granted a licence under Delhi government’s Bed and Breakfast scheme, with permission for only six rooms. However, reports suggest that the building was operating with around 25 rooms, including some allegedly constructed in the basement.

SDM Jitendra Kumar of Malviya Nagar said the hotel was being operated on the basis of a different licence. Reports have also claimed that extra rooms were constructed in violation of norms.

There are further reports that the building’s only exit was locked, though authorities have not yet released a detailed investigation report on the claim.

Fire Brought Under Control

Officials said BSES disconnected the electricity supply in time, which helped emergency teams control the situation.

Fire Officer AK Malik stated that the blaze was brought under control quickly after firefighting teams reached the spot. Once rescue and search operations were completed, the building was cleared and handed over to the police for further investigation.