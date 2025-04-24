‘We Stand with PM Modi,’ Says Sushil Nathaniel’s Family, Demands Justice

Indore: In a Heart-Wrenching Incident, Sushil Nathaniel Killed by Terrorists in Pahalgam Attack.

The city of Indore is in deep mourning after Sushil Nathaniel, a resident of Vina Nagar, was tragically killed in the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. The attack also left his daughter, Aakansha, wounded with a gunshot to her leg.

Sanjay Kumawat, Nathaniel’s brother-in-law, spoke about the tragic incident. He revealed that the terrorists had asked Nathaniel to recite the Islamic declaration of faith, “Kalma,” before shooting him when he failed to comply.

“They asked him to say the Kalma to save his life. When he couldn’t, they shot him,” said Sanjay Kumawat, visibly shaken by the brutal killing. He added that Aakansha, Nathaniel’s daughter, was also injured in the attack. The family expressed their gratitude toward the Madhya Pradesh and Indian governments for their support, stating that authorities were in contact with them. Nathaniel’s body is expected to arrive in Indore by 5:30 PM, and his last rites will be held tomorrow.

Sushil Nathaniel’s Last Visit to Kashmir

Nathaniel, a Branch Manager at LIC in Alirajpur, had recently expressed his desire to visit Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370. His brother-in-law mentioned that they had spoken about the trip just a month or so ago. Nathaniel had traveled to Kashmir with his family, but the tragic incident has now left his family shattered.

Family’s Support for PM Modi and Government

The family has made it clear that they stand firmly with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the government in the fight against terrorism. Kailash Vijayvargiya, a local politician, has also reached out to the family, offering his condolences and support.

Neighborhood Shares Grief

Neighbor Ajay Bandwal, who has known Nathaniel for over 40 years, expressed his shock and grief over the tragedy. "We learned about the incident through social media. Sushil was not just a neighbor, but a close family friend," he said. Nathaniel’s family is reportedly in deep distress following the loss.

The Pahalgam Terrorist Attack