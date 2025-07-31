'We Will Challenge This Acquittal': Victims' Families Reject NIA Court's Verdict in 2008 Malegaon Blast Case

The victims' side has stated that it will challenge the verdict. | Image: Republic

After the long-awaited judgment by a special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in the Malegaon blast case, which has vindicated all seven, including Sadhvi Pragya, accused, the victims' side said it will challenge the verdict in the High Court.

“The bomb blast has been proved by the court. We will challenge this acquittal in the High Court and file the appeal independently,” said Advocate Shahid Nadeem, representing the families of the 2008 Malegaon blast victims.

In a verdict that comes 17 years after the deadly explosion killed six people and injured dozens, the court acquitted the accused of all charges under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), Arms Act, and IPC. Among those cleared are former BJP MP Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur and retired army officer Lt Col Prasad Purohit.

Court Cites Lack of Evidence, Procedural Lapses

The court acknowledged that a blast indeed occurred in Malegaon on September 29, 2008. However, it ruled that the prosecution failed to conclusively prove that the RDX was planted in the motorcycle allegedly linked to the accused. It noted several lapses, including an “incorrect Panchnama,” contamination of evidence, lack of fingerprints or dump data from the scene, and an unclear chassis number of the bike said to be used in the blast.

“There is no evidence of storing or assembling the explosives in Lt Col Purohit’s residence. No proper sketch was drawn at the scene, and the contaminated samples make the reports unreliable,” the court stated. It also said the prosecution failed to establish that the motorcycle was in Sadhvi Pragya’s possession just before the explosion.

Questions Over Chargesheets and Sanction Orders

In a significant observation, the court highlighted major discrepancies between the charge sheets filed by the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and the NIA. It also ruled that the sanctions required under UAPA were “defective,” rendering the charges under the law inapplicable.

On the allegations against the Abhinav Bharat organisation—believed to have ideological links to some of the accused—the court said there was no evidence to prove that its funds were used for terror activities.

Compensation for Victims

While acquitting the accused, the court ordered compensation of ₹2 lakh for the families of each of the six deceased victims and ₹50,000 for each injured survivor.

A Case That Shaped the Debate on ‘Saffron Terror’

The Malegaon blast took place near a mosque during the holy month of Ramadan, injuring over 100 people. The bombing soon spiralled into a politically sensitive case, with the term “saffron terror” entering national discourse.

Initially probed by the Maharashtra ATS, the case was handed over to the NIA in 2010. Over the years, the case saw multiple twists, including the dropping of MCOCA charges, bail for key accused, and a lengthy trial spanning over a decade.

Long Road to Verdict

• Sept 29, 2008: Bomb explodes in Malegaon, killing 6

• Oct–Nov 2008: ATS arrests Pragya Thakur and Col Purohit

• Jan 2009: ATS files initial chargesheet

• Dec 2010: Case transferred to NIA

• 2016: NIA files revised chargesheet

• 2017: MCOCA charges dropped; key accused granted bail

• Oct 2018: Trial begins in NIA court

• Sept 2023: Evidence hearings end

• July 2024: Final arguments close

• April 2025: Verdict reserved

• July 31, 2025: All accused acquitted

323 Witnesses, 37 Turn Hostile

The prosecution examined 323 witnesses, but 37 turned hostile during the trial. Three accused—Shivji Kalsangra, Shyamlal Sahu, and Pravin Mutalik—were discharged earlier due to lack of evidence. Two others, Ramji Kalsangra and Sandeep Dange, are still untraced.