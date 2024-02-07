Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

TRENDING /
Updated January 31st, 2024 at 10:25 IST

Weather Advisory for Kishtwar Amidst Heavy Snowfall, Avalanche Alert Issued

The Kishtwar Administration has established a 24x7 helpline (01995-259555) to assist those in need.

Gursimran Singh
Avalanche Alert issued in Kishtwar
Avalanche Alert issued in Kishtwar | Image:PTI/File/Representative
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Kishtwar: Following the first snowfall of the season in Kishtwar's upper reaches, the District Administration has issued an 'avalanche alert' for areas susceptible to avalanches. Residents in higher and avalanche-prone zones are advised to exercise caution amidst the inclement weather conditions.

The advisory emphasises the need for caution as the region experiences its initial snowfall, with a warning against outdoor activities and travel on the Kishtwar-Sinthan-Anantnag road due to reported blockades. The Weather Department predicts light to moderate rain/snow in many parts of Jammu and Kashmir, with a possibility of heavy snowfall in certain higher reaches, peaking on January 31st.

Kishtwar Administration issues helpline

To address potential difficulties arising from heavy snowfall predictions, the Kishtwar Administration has established a 24x7 helpline (01995-259555) to assist those in need.

Kashmir to witness ‘Heavy Snowfall’

Meanwhile, the Kashmir Division is expected to witness weather fluctuations from January 30 to February 10. Anticipated variations include light to moderate rain/snow in many areas, with heavy snowfall likely in higher reaches such as Kupwara, Bandipora, Baramulla, Ganderbal, Shopian, Kulgam, and Anantnag on January 31. A generally dry weather pattern is forecasted from February 5 to 10.

Rainfall in jammu

In the Jammu Division, intermittent light to moderate rain with thunder/lightning is expected in plains, along with light snowfall in higher reaches and moderate snowfall in isolated areas (Banihal, Ponch, Doda & Kishtwar) on January 30-31 and February 3-4.

Given the likelihood of inclement weather leading to temporary road closures in higher reaches and key passes, locals are urged to adhere to the advisory. Travelers are advised to plan accordingly, and farmers are instructed to adjust irrigation and fertiliser activities while draining excess water from orchards and fields during this period.

Published January 31st, 2024 at 10:25 IST

