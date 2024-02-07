Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 28th, 2024 at 13:15 IST

Weather Alert: Severe Cold And Dense Fog To Continue In These Two States | IMD Issues Orange Warning

According to the IMD, many areas of Central, East, and West India are not expected to see a major change in minimum temperatures during the next two days.

Pritam Saha
Weather Report: Check IMD Forecast
Weather Report: Check IMD Forecast | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Weather Update: The Indian Metrological Department (IMD) has forecasted very dense fog and severe cold day conditions to continue in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar till 29 January. The weather department has also issued an orange alert for the states. Meanwhile, national capital Delhi on Saturday recorded a minimum temperature of 4.3 degrees Celsius, four notches below the season's average. 

IMD Prediction: Coldest Day

  1. Bihar is expected to see extremely cold day on January 28 and 29. 
  2. Bihar is expected to see cold days for the next three days. 
  3. On January 28, East Uttar Pradesh is expected to have severe cold day conditions, and on January 29, the IMD is forecasting chilly day weather in the area. 
  4. IMD has forecast cold day conditions for north Madhya Pradesh on January 28. 
  5. Cold wave conditions predicted over Punjab, Haryana, East Uttar Pradesh for 28 January

IMD Prediction: Rainfall

  1. On January 28 and 29, there is a high probability of rain or snowfall over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, and Himachal Pradesh. 
  2. From January 29 to February 1, there is a moderate chance of rain or snowfall. 
  3. On January 28 and 31, there is a forecast for significant snowfall or rainfall in Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan, and Muzaffarabad. 
  4. From January 31 to February 2, precipitation or snowfall is expected in Uttarakhand, Punjab, Chandigarh, Haryana, and West Uttar Pradesh. 

IMD Prediction: Dense Fog

  1. On January 28 and 29, extremely severe fog is expected over East Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, West Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar. 
  2. For the next three days, the IMD predicts heavy fog in East Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, West Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar. 
  3. On January 28 and 29, heavy fog is expected over Uttarakhand, north Madhya Pradesh, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Odisha, Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram, and Tripura. 
  4. On February 28, dense fog is expected over northwest Rajasthan. 

According to the IMD, many areas of Central, East, and West India are not expected to see a major change in minimum temperatures during the next two days. Additionally, IMD has predicted that after two days, minimum temperatures will rise by two to three degrees Celsius. The weather service also forecast that lowest temperatures in several areas of Northwest India would not significantly alter over the course of 24 hours and would instead rise by 2-3°C over the next three to four days.

Published January 28th, 2024 at 13:15 IST

