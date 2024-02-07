English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 27th, 2024 at 07:20 IST

Cold Wave Continues to Grip North India with Record Low Temperatures, Dense Fog Likely to Persist

Hisar, Haryana, experienced the lowest minimum temperature recorded at 2.7 degrees.

Digital Desk
Weather Today: Record low temperatures and persistent dense fog await Northern India
Weather Today: Record low temperatures and persistent dense fog await Northern India | Image:IMD
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: As of 5:30 am in Delhi, it's a cold 5.8 degrees Celsius, and it feels just as chilly. The weather is calm with no wind. As winter maintains its firm grip, cold day conditions are expected to prevail in isolated pockets across the Northern states on the 27 and 28 of January, according to the Indian Meteorological Department's forecast. 

In Delhi, individuals gather around a bonfire to stay warm amid the ongoing cold wave.

Advertisement

Temperature Outlook: 3-6°C in Plains

Furthermore, the IMD forecast indicates minimum temperatures ranging from 3-6 degrees Celsius over most parts of the plains in Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi. Additionally, many parts of Uttar Pradesh, isolated pockets of northwest Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh are likely to experience similar cold conditions, with temperatures ranging from 7-10°C over the remaining parts of Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. These temperatures are notably below normal, ranging from 2-4 degrees Celsius lower than usual in many areas.

Hisar’s Coldest Night: On Thursday, Hisar, Haryana, experienced the lowest minimum temperature recorded at 2.7 degrees.

Advertisement

Western Disturbance: The Cause for Chill

Weather experts attribute these chilly conditions to a Western Disturbance, identified as a trough in middle tropospheric westerlies, running along Long. 70 degrees East to the north of Latitude. 32 degrees North. Another fresh Western Disturbance is anticipated to affect the Western Himalayan Region starting from the night of January 27. Under the influence of these systems, light isolated rainfall/snowfall is expected in the Western Himalayan Region over the next two days. Subsequently, moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall/snowfall is forecasted during the following 3-4 days.

Advertisement

Apart from the Himalayan region, light to moderate rainfall is expected in some/many places over the Andaman & Nicobar Islands from January 26 to 29.

Dense Fog to Continue Engulfing Northern States

In addition to the cold temperatures, as per IMD,dense to very dense fog conditions are predicted to prevail for a few hours during the night and morning over many or most parts of Uttar Pradesh, some parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and isolated pockets of Bihar from January 26 night to January 31st morning. Similar dense fog conditions are likely in isolated pockets of Rajasthan from January 27 to 29, as well as in Uttarakhand, West Madhya Pradesh, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, Odisha, Assam & Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura on January 27 and 28.

Moreover, cold day to severe cold day conditions are anticipated to persist in some/many parts of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar from January 26 to 30, with isolated pockets of West Rajasthan also experiencing these conditions from January 26 to 28. Looking at the temperature forecast, northwest and central India can expect a gradual rise in minimum temperatures by 2-3°C over the next 4-5 days. West India, particularly Maharashtra, is also likely to experience a gradual rise in minimum temperatures by 2-3°C over the next 3 days, with no significant change thereafter.

Advertisement

In terms of warnings, cold wave conditions are very likely in isolated pockets of Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, West Uttar Pradesh, and Odisha on January 27 and 28, and over Bihar on January 27. Additionally, ground frost conditions are expected at isolated places over Uttarakhand during the night of January 26 to the morning of January 28, and over West Uttar Pradesh during the night of January 26 to the morning of January 27.

Advertisement

Published January 27th, 2024 at 06:51 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

15 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

16 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

16 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

16 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

16 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

19 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Top 5 banks offering lowest personal loan rates

    Web Stories12 minutes ago

  2. NCR, Bengaluru to drive future launches for Godrej Properties

    Business News13 minutes ago

  3. CM PUNK to be active on WWE television; Here's his exciting NEW ROLE

    Sports 15 minutes ago

  4. Live: Former J'khand CM Soren Produced Before PMLA Court in Ranchi

    India News17 minutes ago

  5. WATCH | Move over SUPERMAN, Aiden Markram takes a unique BIRDMAN catch

    Sports 20 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement