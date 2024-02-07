Advertisement

New Delhi: As of 5:30 am in Delhi, it's a cold 5.8 degrees Celsius, and it feels just as chilly. The weather is calm with no wind. As winter maintains its firm grip, cold day conditions are expected to prevail in isolated pockets across the Northern states on the 27 and 28 of January, according to the Indian Meteorological Department's forecast.

In Delhi, individuals gather around a bonfire to stay warm amid the ongoing cold wave.

#WATCH | People sit around the bonfire to keep themselves warm as the cold wave continues in Delhi.



Temperature Outlook: 3-6°C in Plains

Furthermore, the IMD forecast indicates minimum temperatures ranging from 3-6 degrees Celsius over most parts of the plains in Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi. Additionally, many parts of Uttar Pradesh, isolated pockets of northwest Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh are likely to experience similar cold conditions, with temperatures ranging from 7-10°C over the remaining parts of Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. These temperatures are notably below normal, ranging from 2-4 degrees Celsius lower than usual in many areas.

Hisar’s Coldest Night: On Thursday, Hisar, Haryana, experienced the lowest minimum temperature recorded at 2.7 degrees.

Western Disturbance: The Cause for Chill

Weather experts attribute these chilly conditions to a Western Disturbance, identified as a trough in middle tropospheric westerlies, running along Long. 70 degrees East to the north of Latitude. 32 degrees North. Another fresh Western Disturbance is anticipated to affect the Western Himalayan Region starting from the night of January 27. Under the influence of these systems, light isolated rainfall/snowfall is expected in the Western Himalayan Region over the next two days. Subsequently, moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall/snowfall is forecasted during the following 3-4 days.

Apart from the Himalayan region, light to moderate rainfall is expected in some/many places over the Andaman & Nicobar Islands from January 26 to 29.

Dense Fog to Continue Engulfing Northern States

In addition to the cold temperatures, as per IMD,dense to very dense fog conditions are predicted to prevail for a few hours during the night and morning over many or most parts of Uttar Pradesh, some parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and isolated pockets of Bihar from January 26 night to January 31st morning. Similar dense fog conditions are likely in isolated pockets of Rajasthan from January 27 to 29, as well as in Uttarakhand, West Madhya Pradesh, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, Odisha, Assam & Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura on January 27 and 28.

Moreover, cold day to severe cold day conditions are anticipated to persist in some/many parts of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar from January 26 to 30, with isolated pockets of West Rajasthan also experiencing these conditions from January 26 to 28. Looking at the temperature forecast, northwest and central India can expect a gradual rise in minimum temperatures by 2-3°C over the next 4-5 days. West India, particularly Maharashtra, is also likely to experience a gradual rise in minimum temperatures by 2-3°C over the next 3 days, with no significant change thereafter.

In terms of warnings, cold wave conditions are very likely in isolated pockets of Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, West Uttar Pradesh, and Odisha on January 27 and 28, and over Bihar on January 27. Additionally, ground frost conditions are expected at isolated places over Uttarakhand during the night of January 26 to the morning of January 28, and over West Uttar Pradesh during the night of January 26 to the morning of January 27.