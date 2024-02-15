Advertisement

Weather Update: Citizens of north India got a respite from the cold weather for three days, as temperatures increased in the day to as much as 23 degrees Celsius in Delhi National Capital Region (NCR).

However, with the rise in day temperatures comes a winter rain warning from the weather department.

Rain forecast for India in February 2024

Delhi was expected to see light rainfall on February 14. However, the city saw warm weather in the day at up to 23 degrees Celsius and cold in the night at 11 degrees Celsius.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted rain, hailstorms and thunderstorms on February 14 in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

It further predicted the possibility of light to moderate rain in Bihar on February 15.

Temperatures in second half of February 2024

Post February 15, the minimum temperatures in north India will see a rise again, adding some comfort to citizens.

However, according to Skymet weather, there could be light rainfall and snowfall in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Arunachal Pradesh in the coming days.

It also predicted light rain in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu.