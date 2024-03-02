English
Updated March 2nd, 2024 at 06:57 IST

Weather Update: Delhi NCR and Gujarat Wakes up to Rain and Storm

Parts of Delhi NCR and Gujarat experienced a spell of showers and storms in the morning on March 2.

Shweta Parande
Delhi rains
Delhi rains | Image:PTI File Photo
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Weather update: Residents of Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) woke up to light showers on Saturday morning. Some parts in Delhi also experienced some showers on Friday night. Weather apps had forecast rain and hailstorm in Delhi NCR due to continuing cold weather in Himachal Pradesh and parts of north India. 

Gujarat in western India also experienced rain and storms this morning in certain areas.

Delhi Rains in March

As a result of the rains in Delhi and Noida this morning, the temperature dropped a few degrees. The weather is expected to be colder than the previous few days.

The weather has been warmer in Delhi for the past week, ahead of the onset of summer. However, rains had been predicted in March and also around the festival of Holi around March 24-25.

The ThunderWildWeather account on X posted after last night’s rains in Delhi, “As expected, #DelhiRains are back over some parts 

•This patch brought a spell of intense rain along with isol hail over NW #DelhiNCR.

•This thunder patch will move in N-NE direction bringing drizzles, cool gusty winds over #Ghaziabad and adjoining areas.”

Weather enthusiast Natarajan Ganesan posted at midnight about rains in Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

“Light to moderate rains over #Punjab,#Haryana,west #UttarPradesh under the influence of western disturbance #DelhiRains,” he said.

Gujarat Rains in March

Weather enthusiast Ganesan also posted about the Gujarat rains on Saturday morning. He wrote, “Early morning storms over #Dwarka, Okha, Mithapur & surroundings #Gujarat #GujaratRains.

Mumbai Rains in March

The cities of Mumbai and Thane in Maharashtra also experienced moderate to heavy rains on Friday morning. Residents of Mumbai and surrounding areas welcomed the spell, as the weather was getting hotter these days. The rains provided a respite to citizens from the humid weather in the day.

Published March 2nd, 2024 at 06:57 IST

